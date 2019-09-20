iPhone 11 or iPhone XR: Which Is the Best iPhone for India?

iPhone 11 price in India and iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India have been revealed, and our reviews of both devices have been published. What's next? A podcast on the latest iPhones, of course. Editor in chief Kunal Dua joins host Pranay Parab once again to discuss all things iPhone 11. We begin this episode by talking about iPhone 11 camera and iPhone 11 Pro Max camera. Here we start the discussion by talking about Night Mode, which is a groundbreaking feature for low-light photography. Then we speak about the quality of photos on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and we discuss the overall improvements to the cameras of the two devices. Then we speak about the camera app on iOS 13 and how it performs with multiple cameras on every new iPhone.

The next part of this episode talks about iOS 13 and the improvements it brings to Apple's operating system for mobile devices. We speak about India-specific features on iOS 13 as well, before highlighting what people can expect in terms of hidden features on iOS 13. Then we talk about what we can expect in the future in terms of software from Apple. Then we talk about iPhone 11 (Review) battery life and iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) battery life, and how these two fared in our reviews of the devices. Finally we speak about iPhone 11 price in India, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India, and iPhone XR (Review) price in India. Here we tell you which of these phones are worth buying.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.