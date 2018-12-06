NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: The Best Android Phone of 2018?

, 06 December 2018
Huawei Mate 20 Pro: The Best Android Phone of 2018?

This episode of Orbital is dedicated to flagship smartphones - the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to talk about these two smartphones. We begin the episode by talking about the Mate 20 Pro, which prides itself for camera performance. The smartphone has three rear cameras and a single front camera. Roydon explains what the cameras are for and how they perform. Here we mention how the photographs on the Mate 20 Pro compare with those taken by the iPhone XS, Pixel 3, and the Galaxy Note 9. We then talk about the performance of the Mate 20 Pro, which uses Huawei's own Kirin 980 chip. The results that we mention might surprise you. Then we talk about the battery life of the Mate 20 Pro and talk about how the software holds up against stock Android. Finally, we mention the Mate 20 Pro price in India and whether it offers good value for money.

The next part of the podcast is dedicated to the Asus ROG Phone. This phone is marketed as a gaming smartphone and we examine those claims in this segment. This includes looking at whether it offers features that gamers will appreciate, if it performs, and whether people should pay the ROG Phone's price in India. We look at all the accessories that are available for this phone and wonder whether they will find a market. Next we talk about the software platform and if there are enough games on Android. In a world where we have Nintendo Switch for portable gaming, is there room for an Android gaming phone? Aditya shares his thoughts on this. Finally, we wrap up the episode by talking about the ROG Phone's performance in regular usage for things such as taking photos. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

