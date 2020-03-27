Technology News
How to Stay Sane During the Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Don't forget to drink lots of water, eat healthy, and exercise.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 27 March 2020 18:24 IST
How to Stay Sane During the Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Not everyone has a fancy home office, and that itself can be a big challenge.

In a slightly different episode of Orbital, we talk about the challenges of working from home and share some tech tips for staying sane during this lockdown enforced to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in India. We begin this episode by talking about the lockdown and how it has affected us personally. Then we talk about how difficult it is to adapt to working from home full time. Here we talk about the various challenges of working from home, and then we talk about some of the advantages of this situation.

Next we talk about the tools we're using to keep in touch with friends and family members, along with some unique tools that let you watch TV shows and play games with friends. Then we talk about some things we are doing to cope with being cooped up at home all the time, and this is the part of the show where you get some workout and meditation advice. Then we talk about how challenging it has been to stay sane during this lockdown and share some tips on how to make it through this tough period. We also look at some of the positives of this lockdown, and give some suggestions for things to keep in mind going forward. This lockdown may or may not end in 21 days, and we all need to prepare accordingly.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

