On this episode of Transition, we discuss three main topics -- Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, and PlayStation prepaid cards coming to India. The first part of this episode is about Sony finally bringing PlayStation prepaid cards in India. This is an important development because of how unreliable PSN is as a store for buying games. We talk about multiple instances where our cards have not worked on PSN and why PlayStation prepaid cards are a good thing for India. Here we also discuss whether it is possible to buy PlayStation prepaid cards via cash on delivery, and the dream of paying for PS4 games with cash in India has become a reality.

The next part of this episode is dedicated to Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Gadgets 360 got early access to the game and played an early build of the game for a short while. This allowed us to share our first impressions of the game on this podcast. Do note that everything we say about Assassin's Creed Odyssey is based on a preview build of the game and the retail version could be very different from the game we played. That said, we share our thoughts on the conversation system and the combat in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and that is where Rishi and Mikhail can't stop praising the game. Then we mention the editions of Assassin's Creed Odyssey coming to India and which one you should buy.

Finally, we talk about The Division 2, which is another game that we got super early access to. This is an online game so everything about this game could change by the time the retail version is out in 2019. We look at the things in this game that we like right now and what we hope changes by the time the game releases. Then we talk about the games we've been playing this week, featuring Spider-Man, Imbroglio, Donut County among many other awesome titles.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.