Has Pixel 3a's Price Tag Ruined Its Prospects in India?

Do excellent cameras justify Pixel 3a's astronomical price in India?

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 00:11 IST
Pixel 3a price in India is Rs. 39,999, Pixel 3a XL price in India is Rs. 44,999

The Google Pixel 3a's price in India has been under the scanner ever since the phone was announced. Having used the Pixel 3a XL we look at whether its price in India is justified on this episode of Orbital. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Ali Pardiwala join host Pranay Parab to discuss this. We begin this episode by talking about the cameras of the Pixel 3a and what kind of performance you can expect. Then we talk about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL price in India and whether the cameras alone justify the pricing. This is where we look at the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL specifications and talk about whether everything apart from the cameras commands the price. This is where we talk about why the Google Pixel 3a is a mid-range smartphone with a premium price tag.

Here we mention at least 10 premium features that the Google Pixel 3a does not have and why people have a right to expect more at this price point. Then we talk about the software on the Google Pixel 3a, and take an in-depth look at camera comparison compared to competitors. We also talk about Google's marketing for the Pixel lineup of devices and how that has not helped the Pixel lineup in India. Finally we share our thoughts on what Google can do to make the Pixel 3a succeed in India, and whether we'll see discounts on the Pixel series of phones anytime soon.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

