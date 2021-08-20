Technology News
loading

Are Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Still for Enthusiasts — or Good Enough for Everyone?

This week’s episode of Orbital is all about Samsung’s new foldables.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 August 2021 16:02 IST
Are Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Still for Enthusiasts — or Good Enough for Everyone?

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (above) and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have a number of upgrades over their predecessors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the two new foldable phones by the South Korean smartphone giant, available in September in India. Both were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event last week with Samsung's usual pomp and show. Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been launched in India, with prices fairly competitive with top-of-the-line smartphones, we wonder whether these next-gen foldables are good enough for everyone — or are they still only for enthusiasts.

This week on the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Reviews Editor Jamshed Avari and Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo to talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India begins at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The pricing is identical to what the company chose for its Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year. Except this time, Samsung has also decided to bring the top-end 12GB + 512GB option of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to India that is priced at Rs. 1,57,999.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India begins at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The pricing is significantly lower this time when compared with the Rs. 1,09,999 price tag that came with the Galaxy Z Flip last year.

samsung galaxy z flip 3 image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a starting price of Rs. 84,999
Photo Credit: Samsung

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are bundled with an instant cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 on purchases made using an HDFC Bank card. Customers can alternatively get an upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7,000 that can be availed when exchanging and old smartphone. Samsung is also offering a full year of subscription-based Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection that is worth Rs. 7,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Rs. 4,799 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 With Water-Resistant Build Launched: Price, Specifications

On the hardware front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with better resolution for both its folding and cover [outer] displays. The cover display has also been upgraded with up to 120Hz refresh rate to deliver an enhanced viewing experience. Further, there is S Pen support to bring traditional note-taking capabilities and allow users to draw doodles on the foldable screen.

Samsung has also used an under-display camera on the inner folding screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to give a futuristic feel to users. Based on what we've seen so far though, the new camera tech has however, not yet matured, and its image quality may not be as high as a traditional sensor. After all, the camera is looking through a screen, though expect a deeper look in our review, soon.

On the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you're getting a better pixel count on the folding display and a larger cover display that is of 1.9-inch in size — 0.8-inch larger over the Galaxy Z Flip that had a 1.1-inch display. It might seem like a small gain, but that's nearly a 73 percent improvement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Arrive in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also a bit slimmer in design over the original Galaxy Z Flip — at 17.1mm thickness when folded and 6.9mm when unfolded. By comparison, the original Z Flip measured 17.3mm and 7.2mm, respectively. Again, slim margins but meaningful.

With the compelling hardware in place, Samsung could likely give a tough fight to similarly priced flagships including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the Mi 11 Ultra. Of course, foldables is a new category in itself, so it's not an apples-to-apples comparison for most buyers.

The new foldables in the Galaxy Z series also have some software tweaks from Samsung to provide improved user experiences. Further, there are upgrades from Microsoft on its proprietary apps to support the foldable form factor in a better way than before.

We talk about all this and much more, so listen to our complete discussion by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

If you have not yet done so, you should follow the Gadgets 360 podcast on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday, so make sure to tune in each week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung, podcast, Gadgets 360 podcast, Orbital
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter DMs Get Improvements: Now Easier to Share Tweet With Individuals, Better Navigation, More

Related Stories

Are Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Still for Enthusiasts — or Good Enough for Everyone?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  4. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  5. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct'
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch on August 25, Specifications Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Working on 'Tesla Bot' Humanoid Robots for 'Boring Tasks', CEO Elon Musk Says
  2. New Personal Data Privacy Law Passed in China to Protect Online Users, to Take Effect November 1
  3. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event, Features Teased
  4. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  5. Epic Games Says Google Paid Phone, Game Makers to Avoid $1-Billion App Store Hit
  6. Facebook Teams Up With Indian Firm to Help Provide Loans to Small Businesses
  7. Driving Licence, Registration Certificate Stored in DigiLocker, mParivahan Valid Documents: Delhi Government
  8. Robinhood Says Dogecoin Massively Boosted Q2 Revenue, accounted for 62 percent of crypto revenue
  9. Twitter DMs Get Improvements: Now Easier to Share Tweet With Individuals, Better Navigation, More
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com