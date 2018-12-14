NDTV Gadgets360.com

Are Fortnite and the Epic Games Store Enough to Kill Steam?

, 14 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Are Fortnite and the Epic Games Store Enough to Kill Steam?

With Fortnite creator Epic Games announcing and launching the Epic Games Store for PC games, it appears that Steam finally has some competition. On this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss Epic's approach to content curation and aggregation that has indie game developers falling over each other to align themselves with the Epic Game Store. Considering that Epic's reason for being able to offer developers an 88 percent revenue compared to the standard 70 percent has to do with the ongoing success of Fortnite, we speculate on the feasibility of running a PC game storefront with just a meagre 12 percent.

Furthermore, we discuss how gamers have reacted to select titles being timed or permanently exclusive to the Epic Games Store. In a lot of ways, Epic's approach to market appears to be the PC equivalent of what the Android ecosystem saw for awhile what with legions of third-party app stores vying for developer attention. It's a tactic Microsoft used with the Windows Phone Store too. While both third-party Android app stores outside of China and the Windows Phone Store are non-entities right now, how Epic Games maintains momentum after a big splash at The Game Awards 2018 remains to be seen.

Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week including a wealth of Nintendo Switch games such as Warframe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Big Bash Boom as well as some mobile fare like Ping Pong King.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games Store, Epic Games, Steam, Transition Podcast, Transition
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Facebook's Blockchain Team Wants to Disrupt Payments, but Ongoing Controversies Make Hiring Difficult: Report
Xbox One-Exclusive Below Not Available in India
Pricee
Are Fortnite and the Epic Games Store Enough to Kill Steam?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?
  2. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  3. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered 'Hummingbird' News App for Android Users
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Now Claimed to Have Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review
  7. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  8. Yi 4K Action Camera, Yi Action Camera India Price Cut in Flipkart Offer
  9. Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: How to Watch From India
  10. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.