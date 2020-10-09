Technology News
Flipkart, Amazon Have Excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ Sale Offers, but Will They Have Enough Stock?

We talk about the best offers from Flipkart, Amazon sales.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 9 October 2020 19:26 IST
Flipkart, Amazon Have Excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ Sale Offers, but Will They Have Enough Stock?

iPhone 11 price in India could drop to Rs. 49,999 during Flipkart, Amazon sales

Flipkart sale offers and Amazon sale offers have been revealed. If you were hoping to shop big during Big Billion Days sale or Great Indian Festival sale, then this is the perfect episode of Orbital for you. On this episode, deals expert Harpreet Singh joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the best deals during Amazon, Flipkart sales. We begin this episode by talking about the different product categories for which you should expect deals and discounts. Apart from smartphones, which other products are likely to be heavily discounted? Harpreet answers that question at length. Then we talk about smartphone sale offers during these sales, and tell you which of the announced deals are worth chasing, and which ones will be out of stock in seconds. This is the part where we talk about the iPhone 11 discount and the S20+ discount on Flipkart and Amazon, and whether these deals are worth staying up at midnight for. 

Next we mention what products we want to buy during these sales and whether there are going to be any good deals on these products. This is when we discuss big discounts on TVs during these sales, and which deals to look forward to. Could Samsung's Frame TV be discounted heavily? We discuss that too. Harpreet then talks about Apple Watch sale offers and whether it makes sense to buy the Series 3 or not. We then discuss some basic strategies to follow to get the best sale offers during Flipkart, Amazon sales, and how to avoid buying stuff you don't need.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Comment
 
 

