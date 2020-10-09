Flipkart sale offers and Amazon sale offers have been revealed. If you were hoping to shop big during Big Billion Days sale or Great Indian Festival sale, then this is the perfect episode of Orbital for you. On this episode, deals expert Harpreet Singh joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the best deals during Amazon, Flipkart sales. We begin this episode by talking about the different product categories for which you should expect deals and discounts. Apart from smartphones, which other products are likely to be heavily discounted? Harpreet answers that question at length. Then we talk about smartphone sale offers during these sales, and tell you which of the announced deals are worth chasing, and which ones will be out of stock in seconds. This is the part where we talk about the iPhone 11 discount and the S20+ discount on Flipkart and Amazon, and whether these deals are worth staying up at midnight for.

Next we mention what products we want to buy during these sales and whether there are going to be any good deals on these products. This is when we discuss big discounts on TVs during these sales, and which deals to look forward to. Could Samsung's Frame TV be discounted heavily? We discuss that too. Harpreet then talks about Apple Watch sale offers and whether it makes sense to buy the Series 3 or not. We then discuss some basic strategies to follow to get the best sale offers during Flipkart, Amazon sales, and how to avoid buying stuff you don't need.

