Technology News

Why Is Epic Games Store Getting Exclusive New PC Games When Steam Is Arguably Better?

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Why Is Epic Games Store Getting Exclusive New PC Games When Steam Is Arguably Better?

Epic Games Store has been trying to challenge Steam by offering exclusive games

On this episode we discuss upcoming games on the Epic Games Store. The storefront is quite new but it seems to be hogging the limelight thanks to a bunch of PC games being timed exclusives on Epic Games Store. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to discuss this. We begin this episode by talking about the Epic Games Store user base and the numbers we heard at GDC 2019. Here we discuss the fact that Metro Exodus, according to Epic Games, sold a lot more than its predecessor and what you need to keep in mind when you hear about that number. Then we talk about the new games coming to Epic Games Store and wonder why these games aren't going to Steam. Does Steam need to start chasing game developers for exclusivity as well? We discuss that on this episode.

Then we talk about the features that Epic Games Store needs to be on par with Steam and other stores. A lot of features are on the roadmap, but does the store have enough to compete with others? We try to answer that question. We talk about the Metro Exodus release and how Epic Games could have handled it better, and wonder whether this is going to be a recurring theme for the platform. Finally we discuss the games we've been playing this week, which includes Persona 5, Baba Is You, Forza Horizon 4, Danmaku Unlimited 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Transition, Podcast, Epic Games Store, Steam
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Start Receiving Software Update with March Security Patch, Improved Wireless Powershare
Naspers to Spin Off Internet Businesses in Euronext Listing
Smart TV
Why Is Epic Games Store Getting Exclusive New PC Games When Steam Is Arguably Better?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi 6A
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  3. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70 Specifications and Images Surface on TENAA
  6. Motorola Launches Moto G7, Motorola One in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  7. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Airtel, Tata Sky Celebrate IPL 2019 By Offering Free Sports Channels
  10. Apple Teases 'Show Time' Event With A Live Stream of Steve Jobs Theater
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.