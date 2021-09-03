Technology News
loading

Are India’s New Drone Rules Aimed at Ease of Operations or a Door to Mass Surveillance?

On this week’s episode of Orbital, we speak with a privacy advocate, a drone delivery founder, and a wildlife conservationist.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 September 2021 19:45 IST
Are India’s New Drone Rules Aimed at Ease of Operations or a Door to Mass Surveillance?

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Inmortal Producciones

Drones with high-quality cameras have already been used for mass surveillance at some places

Drone Rules 2021 were introduced in India last week that relaxed many restrictions introduced a few years ago. The government also reduced fees for permissions to operate drones in the country and excluded the requirement for security clearance before getting any registration or licence. The update eases drone operations in the country and is designed to benefit different sectors looking to deploy unmanned aircrafts for emergency response, surveillance, geospatial mapping, and law enforcement. However, the new drone rules have introduced privacy concerns as there is no clarity on how to report misuse. The rules are also speculated to boost surveillance of citizens to a large extent.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Internet Freedom Foundation Associate Counsel — Surveillance and Transparency Anushka Jain, Skye Air Mobility Co-Founder Swapnik Jakkampuddi, and Founder and Director of Technology for Wildlife Shashank Srinivasan to talk about the scope of the new drone rules and how they can impact our lives.

We open with the reforms introduced in the new drone rules to ease the use of drones among companies and government agencies. Last year, start-ups including Dunzo, Swiggy, and Zomato received the approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fly test drone deliveries in the country. Dunzo also earlier this year kicked off pilot drone delivery of medicines and COVID-19 vaccines in Telangana. All that is going to be much easier with the new rules in place. Similarly, Swiggy launched trials for drone food deliveries.

Jakkampuddi of drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility details some of the biggest hurdles that companies faced during the early beyond visual line of sight (BLVOS) trials that are expected to be eradicated with the new rules. He also states that the new rules ease operations for new drone pilots.

However, Srinivasan of conservation geospatial data consultancy Technology for Wildlife points out that the new drone rules don't give any clarity on how they could help individuals and people like farmers might start using drones themselves instead of picking a third-party. He also emphasises that the rules don't address issues around flying drones within national parks and Tiger reserves, which was part of the earlier regulations.

Jain of non-governmental digital rights organisation Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) also underlines various privacy concerns that exist in the new drone rules. She additionally foresees that by easing the usage of drones among individuals, corporations, and authorities, the rules could expand mass surveillance in the country. There are also privacy concerns as drones could easily be used to surveil others. During the state lockdowns due to surge in COVID-19 cases earlier this year, police departments in various states also used drones to conduct local surveillance and collect data of individuals to ensure the given restrictions were followed. That, however, also impacted privacy of many people.

You can listen to the full discussion by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

If you have not yet done so, please follow the Gadgets 360 podcast on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Make sure to tune in each week as new Orbital episodes release every Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Drones, India, New Drone Rules, Drone Rules 2021, Drone Rules, Drones in India, Drone surveillance, Drone regulations, Skye Air Mobility, Internet Freedom Foundation, Tech for Wildlife, DJI, India police, privacy, data security, mass surveillance, wildlife conservation, e waste, medicine from the sky, Indian government, Podcast, Gadgets 360 podcast, Orbital
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Workers’ Complaints on Poor Management Being Investigated by US Labour Agency
OnePlus Watch Update Brings Spotify Music Mode, Navigation Display, More

Related Stories

Are India’s New Drone Rules Aimed at Ease of Operations or a Door to Mass Surveillance?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  3. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  4. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  5. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  6. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  8. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
  9. Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings
  10. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G Set to Launch in India on September 9
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker, PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 Portable Speakers Launched
  2. Xiaomi Leads Fitness Band, Apple Leads Smartwatch Shipments in Q2 2021 as Overall Market Grows 6 Percent: Canalys
  3. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset, Reflect Flow Pro, Tune 230NC, Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds Launched 
  4. iPhone Market Share Declines to Fourth Place Globally Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  5. Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled
  6. Didi May Come Under China’s State Control, Beijing Proposes Government-Run Firms Invest in Company: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Allegedly Goes Live in Russia, Launch Could Be Imminent
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499
  9. Shang-Chi Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Teardown Video Shows Difficulty in Replacing Battery and Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com