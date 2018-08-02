Honor 9N (Review) is the latest entry into the competitive budget Android phone market and reviewer Shobhit Varma joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this smartphone, with a mention of BlackBerry Evolve X and BlackBerry Evolve at the end of this episode. The discussion begins with Honor 9N as we talk about the Huawei-owned brand and its latest budget smartphone. The Honor 9N is pitted squarely against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review), Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review), Oppo Realme 1 (Review), and Moto G6 (Review). All of these smartphones are pretty strong in the budget segment and Honor 9N has its task cut out. We talk about its build quality first and speak about Huawei and Honor phones' design identity. Next we talk about the different variants of the Honor 9N and which one you should consider buying. The discussion then moves to the Honor 9N's display and of course that notch.

The next part of the podcast is about Honor 9N's performance and specifications. We look at the things holding this phone back and what Honor can do to improve those. Shobhit then talks about the battery life and the camera of the Honor 9N and looks at how these things impact its overall rating in our review. We also compare Honor 9N with the competition and tell you whether this smartphone is worth buying.

Next, we talk about our first impressions of the BlackBerry Evolve X and the BlackBerry Evolve, which launched today. We look at the specs of both the smartphones and talk about our brief experience with both phones, before looking at the competition, which includes the OnePlus 6 (Review), Asus Zenfone 5Z (Review), Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo F7 (Review), and Vivo V9 (Review). Will BlackBerry be able to sell a bunch of Android phones in 2018? We try to answer that as we end this episode.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital