Technology News

Do Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Prices in India Show That Xiaomi’s Missed a Trick?

The competition is way too tough.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 21:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Do Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Prices in India Show That Xiaomi’s Missed a Trick?

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 price in India may just be a bit high

On this episode we talk about the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and the Xiaomi Redmi 7 as reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Jamshed Avari join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about Redmi Y3 price in India and Redmi 7 price in India. This is the biggest point of contention for these two smartphones is the price and that is why we start with that. Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 have identical specifications so we talk about the performance of the two smartphones and their software together. MIUI still has a lot of ads, which becomes a big topic of discussion once more. We discuss whether Redmi Y3 price in India is justified since some of the best phones under Rs. 10,000 such as Redmi Note 7, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and Realme U1 are available at the same price.

Then we talk about the Redmi Y3's selfie camera and how it performs under various conditions. We discuss whether the Redmi Y3's camera justifies its price in India. Then we talk about the rear cameras on the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7, and discuss whether you should buy these phones for photography. Finally we talk about the battery life of the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. The news here is positive but how does it compare against other smartphones in this price segment? Find that out and much more on this week's episode of Orbital.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Orbital, Podcast
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things science fiction - books, movies and games. Pranay is particular about what he eats and can often be seen scoffing at the unhealthy eating habits of everyone else at Gadgets 360. More
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Do Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Prices in India Show That Xiaomi’s Missed a Trick?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  2. Moto E6 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM
  3. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets Fortnite Support With MIUI 10.2.10.0 Update
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
  7. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  8. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  9. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
  10. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Headphones Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.