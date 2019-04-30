Do Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Prices in India Show That Xiaomi’s Missed a Trick?

On this episode we talk about the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and the Xiaomi Redmi 7 as reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Jamshed Avari join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about Redmi Y3 price in India and Redmi 7 price in India. This is the biggest point of contention for these two smartphones is the price and that is why we start with that. Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 have identical specifications so we talk about the performance of the two smartphones and their software together. MIUI still has a lot of ads, which becomes a big topic of discussion once more. We discuss whether Redmi Y3 price in India is justified since some of the best phones under Rs. 10,000 such as Redmi Note 7, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and Realme U1 are available at the same price.

Then we talk about the Redmi Y3's selfie camera and how it performs under various conditions. We discuss whether the Redmi Y3's camera justifies its price in India. Then we talk about the rear cameras on the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7, and discuss whether you should buy these phones for photography. Finally we talk about the battery life of the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. The news here is positive but how does it compare against other smartphones in this price segment? Find that out and much more on this week's episode of Orbital.

