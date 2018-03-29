Do Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 Show Us What to Expect From OP6?

We talk about the Oppo F7 and Vivo V9, two mid-range Android phones that are generating a lot of interest, and look at what these phones tell us about the upcoming OnePlus 6. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to discuss. We start by talking about the Oppo F7, where we discuss its price, specifications, and key features. Then we talk about the Vivo V9 with mention of price, specifications, and the most important features. That leads us to a comparison between Vivo V9 and the Oppo F7. We look at the parent brand of these two companies and also the similarities between these two smartphones.

On this section of the podcast we cover the timing of the Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 launches and the notch design on the screen. The sub-Rs. 30,000 segment for smartphones is also a part of this discussion as we look at the various options and how the Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 fare against those. We speak about the design and build quality of these two phones. We look at the software of these phones and the state of Android updates. We also debate about the Face Unlock technology used in these phones and compare that against the iPhone X's Face ID.

Then we talk about the OnePlus 6 and why it will have a notch. We look at why Android phones have both notch and chin, and look at what Oppo and Vivo phones tell us about OnePlus products. Finally, we discuss the rumoured pricing of the OnePlus 6, the features we want from that smartphone, and its competition.

