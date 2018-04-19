Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Do Android Phones Need to Dial It Down a Notch?

 
, 19 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Do Android Phones Need to Dial It Down a Notch?

Android phones are rushing to adopt the iPhone X ‘notch’ at the top of the screen, but do they need to do this? Is it justified to copy a hardware feature that’s a stop-gap or a compromise in order to accommodate certain other features? Android enthusiasts Aditya Shenoy and Rishi Alwani join host Pranay Parab to discuss. We begin the episode by talking about the iPhone X notch and why Apple made this design choice. Then we talk about some Android phone makers that have adopted this controversial design and their motivations behind it. We discuss topics such as user demand for the notch, production issues, iPhone X notch experience, Android notch experience, and why certain brands have avoided shunning bezels entirely just yet. 

Then we talk about Android P's official notch support and what it means for other Android phones. We talk about how the notch hinders Android Oreo, people using devices for longer, and iPhone battery replacements. We wonder whether the notch is actually hurting the Android experience for a whole bunch of people rather than enhancing it. We mention the Android makers that are touting the notch as a positive and how their marketing gimmicks aren't working.

Next we look at the future of smartphones, where we discuss whether the notch is a ‘stop gap’ solution. Here we talk about wireless charging, ports or lack thereof, and the front camera. Finally we wonder whether the next Google Pixel smartphone will feature a notch. Then we talk about Google's stand on the headphone jack, and how the notch changed the iOS experience.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Podcasts, Orbital, Notch, Android, iPhone X
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

What Facebook's Privacy Policy Allows May Surprise You
Microsoft Garage Now in India; Bengaluru Expansion Planned for This Year
Best AC deals
Do Android Phones Need to Dial It Down a Notch?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Launch Expected Today
  2. Nokia 8 Sirocco Review
  3. WhatsApp Gets 'Dismiss as Admin' Feature, 'High Priority Notifications' Coming Soon
  4. iPhone SE 2 Launch Nears as Model Numbers Spotted in Europe
  5. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Promotional Video Suggests Redmi Note 5 Pro-Like Design
  6. Xiaomi to Launch Redmi S2 Budget Smartphone in India: Report
  7. Huawei P20, P20 Pro India Launch on April 24
  8. Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Variants Get Rs. 100 Price Hike in India
  9. OnePlus Wants Your Ideas for OnePlus 6 Video Ad
  10. Amazon Releases a 'Lite' Internet Browser for India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.