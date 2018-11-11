NDTV Gadgets360.com

Diablo Immortal Is Better than the Internet Would Have You Believe

, 11 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Diablo Immortal Is Better than the Internet Would Have You Believe

Diablo Immortal for Android and iOS was revealed at BlizzCon 2018 last week. While it wasn't a Diablo 2 remaster or Diablo 4, the fact that it is a Diablo game on mobile was enough to get the Internet to outrage over its existence. Tragic when you consider that Diablo Immortal is more than worthy addition to a series that has steadily been adding more platforms over the years such as the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch instead of simply restricting itself to the PC.

In this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming and pop culture podcast, we discuss Diablo Immortal and why it's possibly the best game in Blizzard's long-running action role-playing game series aside from just being another manifestation of Blizzard's slow march to mobile strategy. Amusingly, Diablo on mobile is something we speculated about in our last episode.

Furthermore, we discuss new Overwatch hero Ashe and what we can expect from the popular hero shooter in the months to come. Not left out is the next Hearthstone expansion, as well as World of Warcraft Classic.

This recap of all things BlizzCon 2018 also includes Heroes of the Storm which gets its first original hero in Orphea as well as some juicy details regarding Warcraft 3: Reforged. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing such as Xiaomi's Survival Game, Overwatch, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diablo Immortal, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard, BlizzCon 2018, Transition, Transition Podcast
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island Expansion Announced
Billion Capture Plus
Diablo Immortal Is Better than the Internet Would Have You Believe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Raises Prices of Mobiles and Other Products by up to Rs. 2,000
  2. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  3. Google Duo Now Gives Cash Rewards to New Users, Referrers in India
  4. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  5. Vivo X21s With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  6. Apple Announces Free Repairs for Some Faulty iPhone X & MacBook Pro Units
  7. Airtel Giving Free Netflix Access to Postpaid Users: How to Avail Offer
  8. OnePlus 6T Teardown Reveals a Camera in the In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  9. PUBG Mobile Can Now Be Played on PC Using Tencent's Emulator
  10. WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.