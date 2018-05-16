On this week’s episode games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk about the big Walmart Canada leak that hinted at several games which may be announced at E3 2018, and our impressions of State of Decay 2. In the second part pop culture nerds Akhil Arora, Roydon Cerejo, and Pranay Parab talk about the film Deadpool 2, whose release date in India is almost upon us. We begin the episode by discussing the big E3 2018 leaks including Gears of War 5, Forza Horizon 5 (or four, if you think the Walmart listing had a spelling error), and The Last of Us 2, among many others.

We talk about why Walmart's E3 2018 leaks are more likely to be legitimate, especially considering the Rage 2 announcement from Bethesda. Then we talk about what we expect from the major games leaked. This is where we talk about Assassin's Creed, Just Cause 4, and Beyond Good and Evil 2. We then talk about our expectations from E3 2018 and which of these games we expect to be playing this year. Then we talk about the games we’ve been playing this week, including Overwatch, Death Road to Canada, State of Decay 2, and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux.

In the second part of the show, at 26:15 to be precise, we begin talking about the latest Marvel movie that's in theatres - Deadpool 2. Here we mention the Deadpool 2 release date in India, superheroes to feature in the movie from the hilarious Shatterstar to the amazing Domino. We also discuss the newest superhero to join the Marvel movie world - Cable, whose first appearance is in Deadpool 2. We talk about the plot, the action scenes in Deadpool 2, and the various ways in which the film falls flat. Then we discuss what we loved about the movie and what we expect to see in the future. There's also a special mention reserved for the theatrical release of Deadpool 2 in India, which may not be as censored as one might expect.

