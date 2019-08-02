Technology News
loading

Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?

Can you play PUBG Mobile Lite on smartphones under Rs. 5,000?

By | Updated: 2 August 2019 21:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite can run on some of the best phones under Rs. 8,000

PUBG Mobile Lite is a stripped down version of PUBG Mobile that can run on affordable smartphones. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to discuss whether this game runs on affordable smartphones and how it performs. We tested PUBG Mobile Lite on multiple smartphones such as Realme C2, Redmi Go, Redmi 7A, and Nokia 2.2. Redmi Go price in India starts at Rs. 4,499, Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999, Redmi 7A price in India also starts at Rs. 5,999, whereas Nokia 2.2 price in India starts at Rs. 7,699. All of these budget smartphones have CPUs that are not very powerful. PUBG Mobile Lite runs on each one of these smartphones but how well does it run? We discuss that at length on this episode.

We also discuss the differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile. The two games are related but there are several key differences that make the experience very different on PUBG Mobile Lite. There are fewer players, maps, lower resolutions, and other differences, but there are some things that make gameplay better on PUBG Mobile Lite. We talk about that at length too. Then we talk about how well PUBG Mobile Lite runs on the cheapest smartphone we tested it with -- Redmi Go. Here we spend a long time talking about our tests and how the phone performed on those. We discuss PUBG Mobile Lite performance, graphics settings, battery life, and share our tips and tricks for this game as well.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG Mobile, Redmi Go, Nokia 2.2, Redmi 7A, Realme C2
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Oppo Reno Series Said to Get a Third Model in India Ahead of Other Markets
Honor Smartphones
Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UberEats, Uber Caught in Crossfire of Zomato ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ Row
  2. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  3. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  4. WhatsApp Rolling Out 'Frequently Forwarded' Message Label in India
  5. BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  7. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  8. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. ACT Stream TV 4K Streaming Device Is Now Available in 4 Cities
  10. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno Series Said to Get a Third Model in India Ahead of Other Markets
  2. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumoured to Debut in US With Exynos 9825 SoC, Dbrand Skins Show Off Back Panel
  4. Samsung Galaxy A-Series 2020 Models Said to Sport Exynos 9630 SoC
  5. Apple's AirDrop, Wi-Fi Password Sharing Features Could Leak Your Phone Number: Report
  6. New Windows Malware Installs Proxies to Hide Malicious Network Traffic: Proofpoint
  7. VMware Appoints Pradeep Nair to Lead India Operations
  8. Supreme Court Said to Asks RBI to Confirm WhatsApp's Compliance With Local Data Rules
  9. Pinterest Says It Now Has 300 Million Monthly Active Users
  10. WhatsApp Rolling Out 'Frequently Forwarded' Message Label in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.