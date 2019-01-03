NDTV Gadgets360.com

CES 2019: 5G, 8K TVs, and Everything Else You Can Expect

, 03 January 2019
CES 2019: 5G, 8K TVs, and Everything Else You Can Expect

We look at everything you can expect from CES 2019, which is one of the biggest tech expos in the world. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari and deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to talk about the things we can expect to see at CES 2019. The discussion begins with smartphones, where we wonder whether there will be any high-profile smartphone launches at CES 2019. Here we share our guesses on which companies could launch new phones at CES 2019, and then move to the topic that has been on our radar for a few years now -- foldable smartphones. Will we see any foldable phones launching at CES 2019? Will Samsung and LG, or other companies, launch foldable smartphones? This is where we share some interesting inputs. Next, we talk about 5G, which has recently been unveiled in the US and what kind of an impact it could have on the announcements at CES 2019. We talk about whether this technology could make it to smartphones at the expo and what else we can expect to see around 5G.

Then, the discussion moves to rumours surrounding some of the stalwarts of the desktop and laptop industries. We talk about Nvidia, AMD, and Intel's announcements at CES 2019, and the rumour mill has been quite busy with these three companies. We have heard about new GPUs coming from all three companies, surprisingly, but are these leaks credible? Well, we'll find out soon enough. Finally, we mention the smart speaker and smart home tech we expect to see, along with the voice assistant war that we usually witness at CES.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: CES, CES 2019, Podcast, Orbital
CES 2019: 5G, 8K TVs, and Everything Else You Can Expect
