Can Samsung Galaxy S9's Excellent Pricing Push It Ahead of iPhone X, Pixel 2?

We used the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ for a week to find out whether it pushes the boundaries in terms of performance or if it’s a conservative upgrade with not much better than the S8. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the smartphone. We begin the episode by sharing our first impressions of the smartphone and we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9's design and build, iris scanner, software tweaks, headphone jack, and Bixby.

Then we talk about the biggest talking point from Samsung Galaxy S9's launch event - the camera. We discuss the hardware changes Samsung has made to the camera, performance for photos and videos, and the rather fun super slow-mo videos. We talk about how each of these elements is better or worse than the iPhone X and the Pixel 2. We then discuss the battery life of the two Samsung flagship phones and whether it fares well under heavy use. We also compare the battery life of the S9 with that of the S9+ and the results may surprise you.

We talk about the excellent pricing strategy Samsung has followed in India for the S9 and S9+. We compare it with the pricing of other flagships and talk about the best value for money that you can get from these flagships. We mention the discounts on offer with some of these flagships and how Samsung fares when compared to those. Lastly, we mention the best and the worst feature of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.

