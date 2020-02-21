Technology News
Can Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite Dethrone OnePlus 7T?

The battle of the 'value' flagship devices.

21 February 2020
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India is Rs. 39,999

Samsung S10 Lite price in India and Samsung Note 10 Lite price in India pit the two phones squarely against the OnePlus 7T. On this episode reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab to talk about these two Samsung smartphones and how it affects the premium smartphone segment in India. We begin this episode by talking about the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite and what these two phones are missing when compared to their costlier cousins. This is where we tell you what differentiates the Lite versions of these devices from top-end flagships. Then we talk about the S10 Lite and what Samsung has achieved with this well-priced device. The discussion then moves to the Note 10 Lite, which brings something unique to the table in the form of the S Pen stylus, but it misses out on some really basic features, which calls its existence into question. 

Then we talk about the camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Do these two smartphones have what it takes to be the best affordable flagship devices in India? We discuss that at length, where we bring in the OnePlus 7T and where it stands against the two Samsung phones. Which of these three smartphones should you buy? We answer that as well. Finally we talk about the software on all three devices and which phone has the edge in that department.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Display is bright and vivid
  • Good overall performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light video isn’t great
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Back scuffs easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good battery life
  • S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Lacks IP rating
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
iQoo 3 Shown Off in New Video Confirming 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Also Teased in Hands-On Video

