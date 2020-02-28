Technology News
Can Samsung Galaxy M31 Beat the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2?

The M31 is Samsung's bid to carve a niche in the budget segment.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 28 February 2020 16:50 IST
Samsung M31 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 price puts it directly in competition with the Poco X2, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Realme X2. Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Galaxy M31 on this episode. Samsung M31 price in India is slightly higher than Samsung M30s price in India but the new smartphone has a few extra features that may or may not justify the premium. We begin this episode by talking about those extra features and Samsung M31 specifications. Then we talk about the features that make Samsung M31 stand out. This is where we discuss the display, software, and battery life of the Samsung M31. Chinese smartphone manufacturers have forced Samsung to strongly compete in this field and this phone is the result.

We then talk about whether the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy M31 are good enough to boost its sales. We discuss how the Samsung M31's four rear cameras perform in daylight, low light, and when we clicked different types of photographs in these scenarios, including selfies, portraits, landscape shots, and macros. Next we discuss the video capabilities of the Galaxy M31 and tell you whether it is worth buying for shooting videos. Finally we talk about the way ahead for Samsung in the budget segment and tell you whether the Samsung Galaxy M31 is worth buying or not.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung M31, Samsung Galaxy M31, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2, Realme X2
Pranay Parab
Can Samsung Galaxy M31 Beat the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2?
