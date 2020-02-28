Can Samsung Galaxy M31 Beat the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2?

Samsung Galaxy M31 price puts it directly in competition with the Poco X2, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Realme X2. Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Galaxy M31 on this episode. Samsung M31 price in India is slightly higher than Samsung M30s price in India but the new smartphone has a few extra features that may or may not justify the premium. We begin this episode by talking about those extra features and Samsung M31 specifications. Then we talk about the features that make Samsung M31 stand out. This is where we discuss the display, software, and battery life of the Samsung M31. Chinese smartphone manufacturers have forced Samsung to strongly compete in this field and this phone is the result.

We then talk about whether the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy M31 are good enough to boost its sales. We discuss how the Samsung M31's four rear cameras perform in daylight, low light, and when we clicked different types of photographs in these scenarios, including selfies, portraits, landscape shots, and macros. Next we discuss the video capabilities of the Galaxy M31 and tell you whether it is worth buying for shooting videos. Finally we talk about the way ahead for Samsung in the budget segment and tell you whether the Samsung Galaxy M31 is worth buying or not.

