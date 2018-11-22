The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has big boots to fill. It's the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is one of the most popular smartphones in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket in India. The Redmi Note 6 Pro features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and two variants -- 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Aditya Shenoy, who's been reviewing the smartphone joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The smartphone has a display notch, which changes the design a little bit even though Xiaomi's overall design philosophy has not changed much over the last two years. We talk about the build quality of the Redmi Note 6 Pro and then the display of the smartphone. Here we mention the fact that it feels robust and talk about how the display performed in our tests. Then we look at the hardware in the smartphone and talk about Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India.

This is where things get interesting thanks to the serious competition in the budget smartphone space in India. Aditya mentions his top picks in that price range and talks about how the Redmi Note 6 Pro fares agains those phones. The camera performance of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is next on our agenda and we mention how the photos we took look. We talk about daylight photos and low-light ones as well. Then we discuss the battery life of the Redmi Note 6 Pro and talk about how that has changed over the years with Xiaomi. Finally, we talk about two things that have been a staple with all Xiaomi phones over the last few years -- flash sales and ads on MIUI.

