Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?

Realme X7 Pro price in India is Rs. 29,999, which means that the company wants to pitch this as one of the best phones under Rs. 30,000. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to discuss whether this smartphone should be in this category. We begin this episode by discussing whether the Realme X7 Pro's design and build quality live up to our expectations. Then we talk about Realme X7 Pro price in India and whether the phone offers good value for money. This is where we talk about the unique features that the Realme X7 Pro offers and how it stacks up against the competition. Next we talk about Realme X7 Pro performance and whether this phone can take on the best phones under Rs. 30,000 in terms of raw power.

Next we talk about Realme X7 Pro's software and battery life. Here we tell you how quickly this phone charges and how much of battery life you can expect with heavy use. We also talk about the software version on the Realme X7 Pro and how that could impact its sales in India. Finally we share our in-depth camera review of the Realme X7 Pro, where we talk about how this phone's camera performs under various lighting conditions. We also share our thoughts on the camera setup on this phone and whether you even need four rear cameras on a smartphone. The results may surprise you, and will also help you decide whether you want to buy the Realme X7 Pro or not.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.