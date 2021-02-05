Technology News
loading

Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?

Which is the best phone under Rs. 30,000?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 5 February 2021 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?

Realme X7 Pro price in India is Rs. 29,999

Realme X7 Pro price in India is Rs. 29,999, which means that the company wants to pitch this as one of the best phones under Rs. 30,000. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to discuss whether this smartphone should be in this category. We begin this episode by discussing whether the Realme X7 Pro's design and build quality live up to our expectations. Then we talk about Realme X7 Pro price in India and whether the phone offers good value for money.  This is where we talk about the unique features that the Realme X7 Pro offers and how it stacks up against the competition. Next we talk about Realme X7 Pro performance and whether this phone can take on the best phones under Rs. 30,000 in terms of raw power.

Next we talk about Realme X7 Pro's software and battery life. Here we tell you how quickly this phone charges and how much of battery life you can expect with heavy use. We also talk about the software version on the Realme X7 Pro and how that could impact its sales in India. Finally we share our in-depth camera review of the Realme X7 Pro, where we talk about how this phone's camera performs under various lighting conditions. We also share our thoughts on the camera setup on this phone and whether you even need four rear cameras on a smartphone. The results may surprise you, and will also help you decide whether you want to buy the Realme X7 Pro or not.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Super-fast charging
  • Smooth performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Recycled design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No Android 11 yet
  • Preinstalled bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X7 Pro, Podcast, Orbital
Pranay Parab
Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Apple’s Patent Application Indicates That It Could Have a Solution for Fraying Lightning Cables

Related Stories

Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  2. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  3. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  4. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Coming to India, WarnerMedia Says
  5. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  6. Realme X7 5G Review
  7. FAU-G Ratings Drop Was Unexpected, Says Vishal Gondal
  8. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  9. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Patent Application Indicates That It Could Have a Solution for Fraying Lightning Cables
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  4. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
  5. Bitcoin Worth Over EUR 50 Million Seized From Fraudster Who Refuses to Give Up Password
  6. Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices
  7. Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans
  8. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial
  10. Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com