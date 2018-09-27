Can Motorola One Power Dethrone Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro?

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Motorola One Power are the focus of this episode of Orbital as Android experts Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about the Redmi 6 Pro, which is Xiaomi's first smartphone with a notch. Is there more to this smartphone than the notch? Reviewer Roydon Cerejo has a lot to say on that subject. We begin by talking about the display and the build quality of the Redmi 6 Pro, before mentioning its processor and RAM. Then we mention Redmi 6 Pro price in India and the storage variants on sale in the country. This is when Roydon talks about a key feature of this smartphone that falls well short of expectations. We begin mentioning the pros of the Redmi 6 Pro, more of which you can see in our review. The list ends rather soon. Then we talk about the cons of the Redmi 6 Pro, which is where things get interesting as we mention a host of negatives and wonder whether these can be fixed via software updates. Speaking of which, the software of the Redmi 6 Pro gets a special mention, where we highlight one of the biggest cons of this smartphone.

The discussion then moves to the Motorola One Power, where we talk about the Android One program and why Motorola may have chosen to be a part of this. We look at the specifications of the Motorola One Power and discuss its price in India. This is where we mention the competitors of this smartphone and how they fare against the latest Motorola phone. We mention the highlight features of the Motorola One Power, which includes its massive battery and how that affects day-to-day usage. Here we also share our thoughts on the performance of the Motorola One Power, and conclude the episode by sharing our thoughts on whether you should buy this smartphone.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.