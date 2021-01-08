Can Mi 10i Take on OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51?

On this episode of Orbital, reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Mi 10i, which could be one of the best phones under Rs. 25,000. We begin this episode by talking about the 108-megapixel primary rear camera on the Mi 10i. Does it deliver the performance you'd expect from this kind of a sensor? We discuss at length. Next, we talk about the other cameras on this device and whether you can get good camera performance from this smartphone. If you want to know whether you should buy the Mi 10i for its cameras, this is the part of the podcast that you should listen to.

Then we talk about the new Snapdragon 750G SoC and whether it delivers performance befitting a smartphone in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment. This is also where we tell you whether you'll have any issues when gaming on the Mi 10i. Next we talk about some unique features of this device that might draw you towards it. This includes the notification LED and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi 10i. We also speak about the software experience and whether there are any issues here that you should be concerned about. Finally we tell you whether you should buy the Mi 10i or go with some other device in the same price range. Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord is a topic of hot debate, and we share our thoughts on that before wrapping up the episode.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital.