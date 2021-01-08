Technology News
loading

Can Mi 10i Take on OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51?

5G phone with a 108-MP primary camera under Rs. 25,000.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 8 January 2021 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Can Mi 10i Take on OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51?

Mi 10i price in India starts at Rs. 20,999

On this episode of Orbital, reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the Mi 10i, which could be one of the best phones under Rs. 25,000. We begin this episode by talking about the 108-megapixel primary rear camera on the Mi 10i. Does it deliver the performance you'd expect from this kind of a sensor? We discuss at length. Next, we talk about the other cameras on this device and whether you can get good camera performance from this smartphone. If you want to know whether you should buy the Mi 10i for its cameras, this is the part of the podcast that you should listen to. 

Then we talk about the new Snapdragon 750G SoC and whether it delivers performance befitting a smartphone in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment. This is also where we tell you whether you'll have any issues when gaming on the Mi 10i. Next we talk about some unique features of this device that might draw you towards it. This includes the notification LED and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi 10i. We also speak about the software experience and whether there are any issues here that you should be concerned about. Finally we tell you whether you should buy the Mi 10i or go with some other device in the same price range. Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord is a topic of hot debate, and we share our thoughts on that before wrapping up the episode.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Very good battery life
  • Strong overall performance
  • 3.5mm audio socket, notification LED
  • Bad
  • Camera quality needs improvement
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Mi 10i, Mi 10i price in India
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Launch on January 14 Alongside Galaxy S21 Series, Teaser Suggests

Related Stories

Can Mi 10i Take on OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  2. Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  4. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  5. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  6. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  7. Realme V15 5G Allegedly Gets Certified in India
  8. Amkette EvoFox GameBox With Hundreds of Preloaded Games Launched
  9. MacBook Pro 14-Inch, 16-Inch Expected Soon; What Will They Look Like?
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched, Redmi 9T Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  2. Signal and Telegram Seeing Huge Waves of New Users Amid WhatsApp Privacy Row
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Launch on January 14 Alongside Galaxy S21 Series, Teaser Suggests
  4. Honor V40 Launch Date Now Official, Teaser Video Offers Quick Look Ahead of Official Debut
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Tipped for Q1 2021
  6. Google Chrome’s Proposal to Remove Third-Party Cookies to Be Probed by UK Competition Watchdog
  7. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021
  8. Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes
  9. WhatsApp Vs Signal, Telegram, Facebook Messenger: What Data Does Each App Collect?
  10. Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com