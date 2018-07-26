Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?

The Huawei Nova 3 is here and it's taking the OnePlus 6 head on. The battle for the flagship spot in the market is already intense, but these upper mid-range smartphones that are trying to bring down the price of top-end hardware. In terms of pricing and performance, the Nova 3 is directly in competition with the OnePlus 6 and that makes it a very interesting smartphone in India. This episode begins with us talking about the four cameras in this smartphone and whether these add a to the photography experience. We then look at the photos taken by this smartphone and the videos we shot with the Huawei Nova 3 to talk about its camera performance. Next, we look at the design of the Nova 3, with special mention for its unique colour choice.

The next segment of this podcast talks about the smartphone's competition with OnePlus 6. The Huawei Nova 3's hardware is different from the OnePlus 6 and we mention how it fares against rival smartphones. We talk about the software features and AI in the Nova 3 and look at whether these add to the experience or create hurdles for those who use this phone. Finally, we discuss the Huawei Nova 3's performance versus the OnePlus 6. We look at all aspects of both phones and tell you which one of these you should buy. There are important weaknesses of both smartphones that are highlighted in this part and that is where we conclude this episode.

