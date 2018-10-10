Can Google Pixel 3 Succeed in India Without Massive Discounts?

On this episode of Orbital, Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are the stars of the show. Android expert Aditya Shenoy, games editor Rishi Alwani, and host Pranay Parab band together to dissect the Google Pixel 3 launch. The Google Pixel 3 is probably the most leaked smartphone ever at this point, thanks to multiple extremely accurate leaks that surfaced quite early. We begin the podcast by talking about how many of the leaks were true and whether the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL have good industrial design. We look at the display, that rather unusual notch, and other aspects of the phone's body. Here we bring up several features we'd have liked to see on the Pixel 3 and whether other Android flagships will steal Google's thunder thanks to that. We then look at Google Pixel 3 price in India and wonder whether that will be a stumbling block for the smartphone in the country.

Then we move to the software and AI aspects of the Google Pixel 3 and whether the features demoed would work as expected in India. This is where we talk about how the Pixel 3 would do in India if the price was more reasonable. We compare the Pixel 3 against other flagship smartphones and wonder whether it's time for Google to make an affordable Pixel device to win in India. We also bring up aspects of ownership such as service and support, where Google isn't the best in India at the moment. Then we talk about the camera and all the AI features there which make Google Pixel 3's camera among the best. We look at whether we are approaching a plateau in those terms and what that means for the smartphone industry. Finally, we share our only Pixel 3 feature request, which has something to do with the price in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.