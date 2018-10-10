NDTV Gadgets360.com

Can Google Pixel 3 Succeed in India Without Massive Discounts?

, 10 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Can Google Pixel 3 Succeed in India Without Massive Discounts?

On this episode of Orbital, Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are the stars of the show. Android expert Aditya Shenoy, games editor Rishi Alwani, and host Pranay Parab band together to dissect the Google Pixel 3 launch. The Google Pixel 3 is probably the most leaked smartphone ever at this point, thanks to multiple extremely accurate leaks that surfaced quite early. We begin the podcast by talking about how many of the leaks were true and whether the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL have good industrial design. We look at the display, that rather unusual notch, and other aspects of the phone's body. Here we bring up several features we'd have liked to see on the Pixel 3 and whether other Android flagships will steal Google's thunder thanks to that. We then look at Google Pixel 3 price in India and wonder whether that will be a stumbling block for the smartphone in the country. 

Then we move to the software and AI aspects of the Google Pixel 3 and whether the features demoed would work as expected in India. This is where we talk about how the Pixel 3 would do in India if the price was more reasonable. We compare the Pixel 3 against other flagship smartphones and wonder whether it's time for Google to make an affordable Pixel device to win in India. We also bring up aspects of ownership such as service and support, where Google isn't the best in India at the moment. Then we talk about the camera and all the AI features there which make Google Pixel 3's camera among the best. We look at whether we are approaching a plateau in those terms and what that means for the smartphone industry. Finally, we share our only Pixel 3 feature request, which has something to do with the price in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 3, Orbital, Podcast, Google Pixel 3 price, Google Pixel 3 price in India
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
PUBG Mobile 0.8.5 Update to Bring BAPE Frying Pan, Shark Hoodie to the Game
Billion Capture Plus
Can Google Pixel 3 Succeed in India Without Massive Discounts?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. Google Pixel 3 Price in India Revealed: Launch Event Highlights
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies 'Voyage of Despair' Gameplay Leaked
  4. OnePlus 6T India Pre-Bookings Now Open via Amazon, Freebies Revealed
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  6. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Set to Debut on Oct 11
  7. RDR2 Characters Give Directions if You Turn Off the Mini-Map: Report
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Day One Update Download Size Is 50GB
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Preload for PS4 and Xbox One Begins
  10. HP, Asus Launch New Chromebook Models With Android App Support
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.