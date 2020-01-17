Technology News
Buying a Budget TV Online? Here’s How to Pick the Best One

Picking the right TV is not easy. We help you make that decision easy.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 18:57 IST
Buying a Budget TV Online? Here's How to Pick the Best One

The best budget TVs in India are priced under Rs. 35,000

The best budget TV to buy online keeps changing and it is a difficult decision for many. On this episode of Orbital, we try to make that process easier. The resident audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things budget TVs. We begin this episode by talking about TV trends for 2020, and what to expect from brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, and Blaupunkt. One of these launched a 4K HDR TV that's available under Rs. 20,000 and may just be one of the best budget 4K HDR TVs in India right now. We talk about this TV and help you understand what you will be getting if you buy this product. Then we talk about the flaws of these budget TVs and what not to expect from then.

The discussion then moves on to some Dolby Vision TVs launched under Rs. 35,000 recently. Here we discuss the difference between Dolby Vision and HDR, and why this product looks really exciting to us. We tell you how much you had to expect to pay for Dolby Vision in your TV earlier and highlight what a good deal this TV looks like on paper. Then we mention the latest Xiaomi budget TV and talk about whether that is worth buying or not. 

No discussion around the best budget TVs in India can be complete with a debate on the pros and cons of buying these TVs online. Here we highlight what you need to know and what you absolutely need to do before buying budget TVs online. We also talk about the advantages of this process and leave you with our expectations from the TV market in 2020.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Budget TVs, Best Budget TVs
