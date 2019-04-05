This episode of Transition podcast includes both gaming and pop culture. In this episode, we first talk about Borderlands 3 and whether Red Dead Redemption 2 will make it to the Epic Games Store as an exclusive. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab for this part. In the second segment the host is joined by pop culture nerds Akhil Arora and Ali Pardiwala to talk about Game of Thrones season 8. We begin this episode by discussing the Borderlands 3 release date and why it makes sense to choose that launch window. Then we talk about what we expect from Borderlands 3, which includes some of our favourites from the earlier games in the series and what we want the game to do better. Then we look at Borderlands' sales in India and worldwide and wonder whether Borderlands 3 will change the trend. Then we talk about Borderlands 3 PC release on Epic Games Store, which is where things get interesting. Red Dead Redemption 2's impending PC release is also an important point of discussion here as we wonder what'll happen if the game makes it to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Then we discuss the games we've been playing this week, which includes Persona 5, My Time at Portia, Cook Serve Delicious 2, and Borderlands 2.

In the second segment, we talk about all things Game of Thrones. If you're worried about Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers, you need not worry at all as we know as much as you do about this. We tell you all there is to know about Game of Thrones season 7, pick our favourite arcs and tell you what to look forward to in the coming season. We discuss Game of Thrones season 8 leaks or the lack thereof briefly. Then we talk about the most popular fan theories for Game of Thrones season 8, and the theories we like the most.

