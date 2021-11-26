Black Friday 2021 is here. It's that time of the year when you will see a lot of international stores — both online and offline — offering great deals and discounts on a variety of products. Whether you want a phone or a laptop, there are offers across all the gadgets you can buy. Most stores also kick off their Black Friday sales even before the actual day. Some also continue to delight their customers with deals until Cyber Monday — the Monday that is following Black Friday. But how can you avail some of the best deals available on this Black Friday and Cyber Monday from India?

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with our in-house deals expert Harpreet Singh to get its answer.

Offline US stores including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are popular for hosting some of the most eye-catching Black Friday deals. The challenge here is getting those products delivered to your home but there are some good options for this. You will, however, be required to pay some customs and duties that can sometimes be so hefty and tricky to tackle.

For some time, Amazon has also started shipping some of its products internationally. This makes it easier for you to pick a product at a discounted price during this Black Friday sale as the online marketplace calculates all your shipment and custom costs and shows you the final price. You can choose from a range of phone accessories, audio devices, and clothes, among others. International shipments are not that pleasing — and mostly unavailable — if you want to buy a phone or any expensive gadget.

Black Friday 2021 Sales Go Live: Best Offers on Nintendo Switch, AirPods 3, VPN Subscriptions, and More Deals

You can also make this Black Friday fruitful in India by getting a new virtual good at a discount. This could be the subscription to an antivirus or virtual private network (VPN). Or it could be video games, with all of Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games running their own sales. Some of these deals will continue until Cyber Monday.

We also talk about the scams that run online to catch people looking for some great deals on this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Additionally, we touch upon the customs that you may have to pay if you are getting a high-cost item. You can listen to all this by hitting the play button the Spotify player embedded above.

If you are new to our site, you can find Orbital on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday, so make sure to tune in each week.