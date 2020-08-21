Technology News
Best True Wireless Earphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 10,000: OnePlus Buds, Vivo TWS Neo, and More

Go wire-free and yet get great sound quality.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 21 August 2020 17:10 IST
Best True Wireless Earphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 10,000: OnePlus Buds, Vivo TWS Neo, and More

Lypertek Tevi is among the best true wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000

On this episode of Orbital, we talk about the best true wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000. We begin the discussion by talking about what you can expect from true wireless earphones in this price range. With really affordable products such as the Redmi Earbuds S at Rs. 1,800 or thereabouts, is there really any need to spend more on earphones? We talk about that at length, before telling you how you should go about choosing the right pair of earphones in this price range. In case our recommendations are not in stock, you can use this information to narrow down your list of picks and select the best possible product in your budget. 

Then we talk about our top picks for best true wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000. This discussion begins with a debate around the Vivo TWS Neo and OnePlus Buds. Both have some pros and some crucial cons, but only one of them can make it to our list of the best true wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000. Which one will it be? You can listen to this episode to find out. Then it's time to talk about our #2 pick, which is from a well-known brand and does the job just fine. We also list out a couple of minor cons that you should be aware of before buying this product. Finally, we talk about the best true wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000, which is from a brand that many of us hadn't heard of before, but it's also one that has impressed the audiophile community.

Finally we share some honourable mentions in this category.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

