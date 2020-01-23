Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?

On this episode we discuss the best phones under Rs. 10000, where we also share our top picks under Rs. 7000. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the latest refresh of our buying guide. If you are in the market for a smartphone under Rs. 10,000, you will definitely gain a lot of useful information on this episode. We begin this by talking about the Redmi Note 8, which performed very well in our review and offers excellent value for money. Here we discuss why the Redmi Note 8 is a cut above all other phones under Rs. 10,000 and which of these features matter the most. Some specifications look great on paper but may not actually be useful to you.

We then talk about other top picks from this price range. Here we discuss a couple of phones from Realme and tell you why you should or should not go for these over the Redmi Note 8. The discussion then moves towards an interesting sub-topic. Should you buy these phones at launch or should you wait a few months to get an excellent deal on any of these devices? Jamshed and Pranay have differing opinions on the matter. Then we talk about phones from Samsung and older devices from Redmi and Realme to round off our list.

Then we discuss the best phones under 7000 on this episode. Here's where a lot of older Android phones come to the fore. After multiple price cuts, phones from brands such as Nokia and Infinix have entered this price segment and they're really appealing options. We also mention some great phones from Redmi and Realme, which you should look at in this price range.

