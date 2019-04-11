Which Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 in India?

On this episode we discuss the best phones under Rs. 10,000 in India as Android expert Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about what you can expect and what you can't from the best phones under Rs. 10,000 in India. It goes without saying that all the best phones under Rs. 10,000 in India are Android phones, and our top picks are all Android phones as a matter of course. Our top picks cost between Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,999 as the best phones under Rs. 10,000 in India are all within this price range.

Here's an in-depth article about the best phones under Rs. 10,000 in case you prefer text to audio. For everyone else, we picked the top five best phones under Rs. 10,000 and spoke about them on this episode. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is one of our top picks and we mention how, in spite of being slightly older, the smartphone continues to deliver excellent value for money. We also talk about Asus ZenFone Max Pro price in India and its performance relative to that, before mentioning battery life, software, and camera performance.

Then we talk about the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is a slightly odd pick in this list. The smartphone is a part of the Android One program, which guarantees quick security updates and reasonably long Android version upgrades. We mention Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India and whether its performance holds up now that there are more powerful smartphones available at the same price.

Next, we bring up the Realme U1. This is another smartphone that has received a significant price cut recently, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Realme U1 price in India is excellent and the hardware you get with the smartphone is too. We discuss the pros and cons of the Realme U1 and whether you should buy it over competing smartphones at length on this episode.

Then we talk about the Redmi Note 7, which is another stellar smartphone under Rs. 10,000. This is the section where we bring it to everyone's attention why Redmi Note 7 price in India has been disruptive and what effect it has had on the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment. We talk about the software, how to remove ads in MIUI 10, battery life, and finally camera performance of the Redmi Note 7. This is where we mention how the expectations from a sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone have changed over the years and how this year the shift has been absolutely dramatic.

Last but not the least, we talk about the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. This smartphone has also been the beneficiary of a big price cut, which makes Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India terrific. We dedicate a segment of this podcast to talking about Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 and offer some advice on which one to buy. We conclude this episode by talking about the pros and cons of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.