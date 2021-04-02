Technology News
loading

What Is the Best Phone to Buy With Rs. 15,000 in India?

Also on this week’s Orbital Podcast, we discuss the Indian sci-fi comedy series OK Computer with creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 April 2021 19:40 IST
What Is the Best Phone to Buy With Rs. 15,000 in India?

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Should you pick a Redmi phone or a Realme one under Rs. 15,000 price segment? We discuss

Looking for the best phone to buy under Rs. 15,000? There are several options to choose from. You'll get brands such as Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco with their multiple contenders under the Rs. 15,000 price bracket. While some models in the price segment have promising camera experiences, you'll also have options with higher RAM capacity, and newer processors. With so much variety, picking the most appropriate option isn't that easy. On this episode of Orbital, host Akhil Arora brings in Gadgets 360 reviewer Aditya Shenoy and deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo to discuss the best phones under Rs. 15,000.

We spoke about what people's expectations should be when looking at phones under the Rs. 15,000 bracket. Finding an all-rounder in this segment is difficult as some have a powerful processor, while the others come with good cameras. Companies like Realme and Xiaomi nowadays are bringing features such as AMOLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate and multiple rear cameras. However, people buying a phone under Rs. 15,000 aren't likely to get features like stereo speakers, waterproofing, and wireless charging.

Phone Under 15000: The Best Mobile Phones You Can Buy In India [March 2021 Edition]

We also talk about the things you need to look for in this price segment and the marketing buzzwords and jargon that the companies often use to attract customers, with good stuff they've seen from the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola. Poco has also brought some re-badged Redmi phones under the Rs. 15,000 bracket to offer the same hardware of the Xiaomi portfolio but with a distinct user experience.

Plus, what are the the brands that offer better longevity under Rs. 15,000? And what upcoming phones that could be worth waiting for?

The second half of this week's Orbital episode revolves around the Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte-led sci-fi comedy series OK Computer, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

OK Computer Review: Anand Gandhi's Bizarre Hotstar Series Is Like Pav Bhaji

OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty join host Akhil to talk about why the Hotstar Specials original wants to be a mix of Douglas Adams' seminal 1979 novel The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and modern-day mockumentaries such as The Office and Modern Family, in addition to a whodunit plot that's partly inspired by Isaac Asimov and HBO's Westworld.

pooja shetty vijay varma neil pagedar ok computer image disney OK Computer Pooja Shetty Vijay Varma Neil Pagedar

Pooja Shetty, Vijay Varma, and Neil Pagedar during production on OK Computer
Photo Credit: Disney

 

Pagedar and Shetty also touch upon the challenges they witnessed in getting a sci-fi comedy show off the ground in India, and the struggles in balancing creativity on one side and audiences' interest on the other. They also discuss the larger shared OK Universe they have planned with producer and co-writer Anand Gandhi, which involves animation, movies, and board games.

Listen to the full discussion by following Orbital. The Gadgets 360 podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Please rate us, and leave a review.

Write to us at podcast@gadgets360.com with your feedback, questions, or comments. New Orbital episodes drop every Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best phones under Rs 15000, Best phones under 15000, Realme, Xiaomi, Poco, Motorola, OK Computer, Podcast, Orbital, Neil Pagedar, Pooja Shetty, Hotstar Specials, Disney Plus Hotstar
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Spaces Tipped to Come to Desktop Web Browsers
Nokia to Launch Audio Product in India on April 5 via Flipkart, Could Be TWS Earphones
What Is the Best Phone to Buy With Rs. 15,000 in India?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Lite Is Ending Service and Player Support by May 29
  2. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  3. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  4. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion: Report
  5. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
  6. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  7. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android
  9. WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Change Its App Colours: Report
  10. Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion for Setting Up Plants in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia to Launch Audio Product in India on April 5 via Flipkart, Could Be TWS Earphones
  2. Twitter Spaces Tipped to Come to Desktop Web Browsers
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch, May Come With 120Hz Display
  4. Broward County Public Schools in US Hit by Ransomware Attack
  5. Vivo X60t With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. LG Ultra Gear 17 Laptop With 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650i Graphics Launched
  7. Volkswagen Said to Buy Green Credits From Tesla to Comply With Environmental Rules in China
  8. Google Will Not Allow Apps to Access Installed App Inventory on Android, New Developer Policy Shows
  9. Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android Alongside Host of New Features
  10. Coinbase Cryptocurrency Exchange Gets Clearance from US Regulator for Landmark Nasdaq Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com