iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ camera comparison is the topic for this episode. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to discuss which is the best camera phone in India. This episode begins with a discussion around the camera specs of the iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Then we explain at length how we conduct our tests and how much effort goes into performing these tests. Next we talk about why we chose these two phones in our camera comparison and not other smartphones. Then we start talking about the camera performance of the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. We begin this by talking about camera quality in daylight, and how the photos look in various scenarios. Then we talk about photo quality in low light and which of the two phones has the better night mode.

Next we talk about iPhone 11 Pro's portrait mode and how it performs. This is followed by our thoughts on the Galaxy Note 10+ and its performance in this mode. Next, we talk about how much of an impact software has on these photos and the effort that goes into making these cameras what they are. The next topic of discussion is selfies, which is a crucial feature for a lot of people. Finally, we talk about the video performance of the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, in order to help you decide which of these two phones to buy if you want the best camera phone in India.

