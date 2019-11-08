Technology News
iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?

The competition's intense.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 19:21 IST
iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?

iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy Note 10+ have excellent cameras

iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ camera comparison is the topic for this episode. Deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to discuss which is the best camera phone in India. This episode begins with a discussion around the camera specs of the iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Then we explain at length how we conduct our tests and how much effort goes into performing these tests. Next we talk about why we chose these two phones in our camera comparison and not other smartphones. Then we start talking about the camera performance of the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. We begin this by talking about camera quality in daylight, and how the photos look in various scenarios. Then we talk about photo quality in low light and which of the two phones has the better night mode.

Next we talk about iPhone 11 Pro's portrait mode and how it performs. This is followed by our thoughts on the Galaxy Note 10+ and its performance in this mode. Next, we talk about how much of an impact software has on these photos and the effort that goes into making these cameras what they are. The next topic of discussion is selfies, which is a crucial feature for a lot of people. Finally, we talk about the video performance of the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, in order to help you decide which of these two phones to buy if you want the best camera phone in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Best Camera Phone in India
Pranay Parab
iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?
