Which Is the Best Budget TV to Buy in India Right Now?

It's not easy to pick a good budget TV in India. There are several options at really attractive price points and narrowing down on one is actually quite difficult. That's why in-house audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to talk about the best budget TVs to buy in India right now. We've put our top picks out there after taking a look at several different affordable TV models to help you zero in on the best budget TVs in India. We begin this episode by talking about the amount of money you can reasonably expect to spend on a budget TV in India. There are several things you can't reasonably expect at this budget, and we clear the air about these things as well. Then we talk about whether you should buy a smart TV in this price range. Here we highlight the pros and cons of buying a smart TV in India and whether it makes sense to go for one at this price range.

Next we highlight the way we picked our top picks, which means the best budget TVs to buy in India right now. Our top three picks offer excellent value for money and a bunch of features that everyone should have. We make recommendations based on other factors as well such as whether you need the smart TV features or not, which is a good TV to buy if you're only going to be watching cable TV channels, how many ports you need, picture quality, and many others. We also talk about the best way to buy TVs in India. Finally, we talk about the competition, which means the TVs that were under consideration for the best budget TVs to buy in India right now, but didn't quite make the cut.

