This episode is all about audio as we try to help you find the best bluetooth headphones under Rs. 5,000. Our audio expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to discuss the headphones people should buy. We begin this episode by talking about Bluetooth earphones and headphones as a product category. This starts with basics such as what people can expect when they switch to Bluetooth headphones from wired headphones. We highlight the advantages of using wired headphones as well, before talking about the pros and cons Bluetooth headphones. Then we talk about our top three picks, which means we discuss the best budget bluetooth headphones in India. We mention why we chose Rs. 5,000 as the upper limit here and what you should not expect from earphones in this price range. Then we talk about our top picks, which come from well-known brands. The first budget Bluetooth earphone we speak about offers decent sound at a reasonable price but it has a slightly different form factor. We discuss the pros and cons of this form factor and what you can expect if you buy this pair of earphones.

Then we mention one excellent budget Bluetooth headphone which offers excellent value for money. Again, we discuss the pros and cons of the form factor before giving you an idea of what to expect in terms of comfort, sound quality, battery life, and usage while commuting. Finally, we talk about the best budget Bluetooth earphone in India and we mention the reasons why it is our top pick. Sound quality is obviously a big factor in our decision but there is a lot more to it than just that. Features such as quick charging help cement this earphone's position as our recommended choice. Finally, we speak about the method we used to select the best budget Bluetooth headphones in India so that you can make an informed decision when purchasing a new pair of Bluetooth earphones in India.

