Technology News

Best Budget Bluetooth Headphones in India

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Best Budget Bluetooth Headphones in India

Our choices for the best budget Bluetooth earphones in India include some surprising picks

This episode is all about audio as we try to help you find the best bluetooth headphones under Rs. 5,000. Our audio expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to discuss the headphones people should buy. We begin this episode by talking about Bluetooth earphones and headphones as a product category. This starts with basics such as what people can expect when they switch to Bluetooth headphones from wired headphones. We highlight the advantages of using wired headphones as well, before talking about the pros and cons Bluetooth headphones. Then we talk about our top three picks, which means we discuss the best budget bluetooth headphones in India. We mention why we chose Rs. 5,000 as the upper limit here and what you should not expect from earphones in this price range. Then we talk about our top picks, which come from well-known brands. The first budget Bluetooth earphone we speak about offers decent sound at a reasonable price but it has a slightly different form factor. We discuss the pros and cons of this form factor and what you can expect if you buy this pair of earphones.

Then we mention one excellent budget Bluetooth headphone which offers excellent value for money. Again, we discuss the pros and cons of the form factor before giving you an idea of what to expect in terms of comfort, sound quality, battery life, and usage while commuting. Finally, we talk about the best budget Bluetooth earphone in India and we mention the reasons why it is our top pick. Sound quality is obviously a big factor in our decision but there is a lot more to it than just that. Features such as quick charging help cement this earphone's position as our recommended choice. Finally, we speak about the method we used to select the best budget Bluetooth headphones in India so that you can make an informed decision when purchasing a new pair of Bluetooth earphones in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Best budget bluetooth earphone, Best budget bluetooth headphone, Audio
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Jio the Top 4G Mobile Device Maker in India in 2018, Finds CMR
WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Now Rolling Out Globally, Starting With India and 6 Other Markets
Pricee
Best Budget Bluetooth Headphones in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Pro 2 Flagship With Snapdragon 855, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked
  2. Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped
  3. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  4. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  5. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  8. These Are the Best Bluetooth Headphones in India
  9. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  10. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.