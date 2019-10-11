Technology News
loading

Is India Ready for Gaming Phones Like the ROG Phone 2?

Gaming phones look appealing, but are they really worth buying?

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 09:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Is India Ready for Gaming Phones Like the ROG Phone 2?

ROG Phone 2 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999

ROG Phone 2 is a gaming oriented smartphone, and we discuss that on this episode of Orbital. Is there a market for gaming phones in India? We discuss that and much more on this episode. Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab on this episode. We begin this discussion by talking about ROG Phone 2 price in India and whether the price difference between the two variants is worth it. We talk about all the things that distinguish a gaming phone from a normal phone, and wonder whether you should go for ROG Phone 2 over other phones. Then we talk about the best features of the ROG Phone 2 and discuss whether all the gaming oriented features work as advertised. Next, we talk about the ROG Phone 2's display and if that 120Hz refresh rate is as good as the company would have you believe. 

Then we broaden our horizons to look at whether gaming phones in general are worth going for. Is Android an appealing gaming ecosystem? Could Google do more to promote good games on Android? Should you be going for a gaming phone when you could buy a dedicated gaming console at a lower price? We try to answer all of these questions. We then look at other aspects of ROG Phone 2 and tell you how these work, so that your buying decision becomes easier. Finally we look at the Indian smartphone market and try to figure out if there is a market for gaming phones in the country. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ROG Phone 2, ROG Phone 2 price in India, Podcast, Orbital, ROG Phone 2 Price
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker, Much Delayed, Misses Its Q3 Launch Window
Apple Sued by App Developer for Alleged Patent Infringement, Antitrust Violation
Honor Smartphones
Is India Ready for Gaming Phones Like the ROG Phone 2?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  4. Dark Matter and Exoplanet Discoveries Win Nobel Physics Prize
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  6. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  9. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  10. MIUI 11 Rollout Begins, Global ROM Launch Teased for October 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 4,085mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Set at Rs. 53,999, McLaren Edition to Retail at Rs. 58,999: Event Highlights
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  6. Apple Starts Selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller on Its Store, No Sign of PlayStation DualShock 4 Yet
  7. Google Pixel 4 Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo Grand Diwali Fest Sale: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x to Receive Discounts Starting Tomorrow
  9. Nikon Z50 Launched as the Company’s First APS-C Mirrorless Camera, Features a 20.9-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording
  10. 'One Small Nibble for Man': 3D Printer Makes Meat in Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.