Is India Ready for Gaming Phones Like the ROG Phone 2?

ROG Phone 2 is a gaming oriented smartphone, and we discuss that on this episode of Orbital. Is there a market for gaming phones in India? We discuss that and much more on this episode. Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab on this episode. We begin this discussion by talking about ROG Phone 2 price in India and whether the price difference between the two variants is worth it. We talk about all the things that distinguish a gaming phone from a normal phone, and wonder whether you should go for ROG Phone 2 over other phones. Then we talk about the best features of the ROG Phone 2 and discuss whether all the gaming oriented features work as advertised. Next, we talk about the ROG Phone 2's display and if that 120Hz refresh rate is as good as the company would have you believe.

Then we broaden our horizons to look at whether gaming phones in general are worth going for. Is Android an appealing gaming ecosystem? Could Google do more to promote good games on Android? Should you be going for a gaming phone when you could buy a dedicated gaming console at a lower price? We try to answer all of these questions. We then look at other aspects of ROG Phone 2 and tell you how these work, so that your buying decision becomes easier. Finally we look at the Indian smartphone market and try to figure out if there is a market for gaming phones in the country.

