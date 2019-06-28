Technology News
Can Innovative Cameras, Aggressive Pricing Help Asus 6Z Beat OnePlus 7?

Which one is the winner?

28 June 2019
Can Innovative Cameras, Aggressive Pricing Help Asus 6Z Beat OnePlus 7?

Asus 6Z price in India starts at Rs. 31,999, while OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999

Asus 6Z is a mid-range flagship smartphone that's taking on the OnePlus 7. We've compared the two phones at length to help you choose one of them. Reviewers Ali Pardiwala and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about the design of the Asus 6Z and the innovation we have seen there. There are several new things to discuss here but the Asus 6Z price in India makes it all the more appealing along with the design. Next we look at OnePlus 7 price in India and how that compares against the OnePlus 6T, and now the Asus 6Z. The next part of this episode looks at the features missing from the OnePlus 7 that give the Asus 6Z an upper hand. We then look at what you miss if you go for the Asus 6Z over the OnePlus 7. Then we speak about the performance of the Asus 6Z and compare it against the OnePlus 7. 

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 camera comparison is the next topic of discussion. Here we discuss camera performance in a range of scenarios such as daylight, low light, night, and also how different types of photos taken from both smartphones looked. Then we talk at length about video performance on both the smartphones. Next we discuss the battery life of the Asus 6Z and the OnePlus 7 to determine which one is better. Finally we talk about the software on the two smartphones. This is when we share our final thoughts and tell you which one is the winner between Asus 6Z and OnePlus 7. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Read detailed Asus 6Z review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things science fiction - books, movies and games. Pranay is particular about what he eats and can often be seen scoffing at the unhealthy eating habits of everyone else at Gadgets 360. More
