Can Innovative Cameras, Aggressive Pricing Help Asus 6Z Beat OnePlus 7?

Asus 6Z is a mid-range flagship smartphone that's taking on the OnePlus 7. We've compared the two phones at length to help you choose one of them. Reviewers Ali Pardiwala and Roydon Cerejo join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about the design of the Asus 6Z and the innovation we have seen there. There are several new things to discuss here but the Asus 6Z price in India makes it all the more appealing along with the design. Next we look at OnePlus 7 price in India and how that compares against the OnePlus 6T, and now the Asus 6Z. The next part of this episode looks at the features missing from the OnePlus 7 that give the Asus 6Z an upper hand. We then look at what you miss if you go for the Asus 6Z over the OnePlus 7. Then we speak about the performance of the Asus 6Z and compare it against the OnePlus 7.

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 camera comparison is the next topic of discussion. Here we discuss camera performance in a range of scenarios such as daylight, low light, night, and also how different types of photos taken from both smartphones looked. Then we talk at length about video performance on both the smartphones. Next we discuss the battery life of the Asus 6Z and the OnePlus 7 to determine which one is better. Finally we talk about the software on the two smartphones. This is when we share our final thoughts and tell you which one is the winner between Asus 6Z and OnePlus 7.

