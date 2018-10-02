NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is Assassin's Creed Odyssey the New Witcher 3?

, 02 October 2018
Is Assassin's Creed Odyssey the New Witcher 3?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (in Japan only) has a release date of October 5. As we've played a final, retail version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for review, we discuss what you should expect from the twentieth entry in Ubisoft's long-running historical open-world franchise. From its Greek setting to gorgeous visuals and breaking down the intricacies of its combat, all elements of Assassin's Creed Odyssey are laid bare.

Be it Ubisoft's renewed focus on naval warfare that expands upon what was seen in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag or a well-designed, thought out set of missions both integral to the main story or otherwise, that can be contrasted and compared to the superlative Witcher 3, there's a lot of love in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

And this isn't all. In addition to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's gameplay, we discuss on its story minus any possible spoilers. Choice plays a big role this time around, drawing parallels to the likes CD Projekt Red's masterpiece yet again.

Plus we also touch upon how the modern day elements of the game are in sync with Ubisoft's multiple franchises as well as how Assassin's Creed Odyssey as a whole is versus Assassin's Creed Origins and past entries.

Oh and it wouldn't be an episode featuring a big budget Ubisoft game without the mention of a spreadsheet to help you decide which version of the game to buy. With a host of versions available for sale, Ubisoft's approach with Assassin's Creed Odyssey having Gold, Ultimate, Omega, Spartan, and Medusa Editions to name a few, is getting more complicated than it should be, making it a scenario where consumers may end up buying a variant of it out of confusion. All this and more in Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Google's Project Stream to Let You Stream Games Like Assassin's Creed Odyssey in Chrome
