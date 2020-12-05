Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 Good Enough to Take the Brand to the Top in India?

On this episode of Orbital, we talk about Micromax In Note 1 price in India and Micromax In 1b price in India, and how this affects the best phones under 15000 rupees in India. Both smartphones offer strong hardware on paper, but for the price, can you get better phones in the market? We discuss that at length. We begin this episode by talking about the software on the two smartphones and whether the lack of polish is going to cost the company in terms of sales and customer satisfaction. We talk about what Micromax can do to make these phones ready to compete with the best in the business. We then discuss the durability of the new Micromax smartphones and whether there is something you need to worry about in terms of the build quality.

Next we talk about the camera performance of the Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1b. We tell you what to expect from photos in all kinds of conditions and whether these phones can take on the competition too. Next we talk about the overall performance of these two devices and tell you whether they are worth buying or not. Finally, we talk about the future of Micromax in India, and what we expect to see from the brand, now that it has made a comeback after a few years.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.