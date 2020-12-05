Technology News
Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 Good Enough to Take the Brand to the Top in India?

Has Micromax made a strong comeback?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 5 December 2020 19:12 IST
Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 Good Enough to Take the Brand to the Top in India?

Micromax In 1b price in India starts at Rs. 6,999

On this episode of Orbital, we talk about Micromax In Note 1 price in India and Micromax In 1b price in India, and how this affects the best phones under 15000 rupees in India. Both smartphones offer strong hardware on paper, but for the price, can you get better phones in the market? We discuss that at length. We begin this episode by talking about the software on the two smartphones and whether the lack of polish is going to cost the company in terms of sales and customer satisfaction. We talk about what Micromax can do to make these phones ready to compete with the best in the business. We then discuss the durability of the new Micromax smartphones and whether there is something you need to worry about in terms of the build quality.

Next we talk about the camera performance of the Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1b. We tell you what to expect from photos in all kinds of conditions and whether these phones can take on the competition too. Next we talk about the overall performance of these two devices and tell you whether they are worth buying or not. Finally, we talk about the future of Micromax in India, and what we expect to see from the brand, now that it has made a comeback after a few years.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Micromax In Note 1

Micromax In Note 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Clean UI, stock Android
  • Decent battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Doesn’t feel polished
Read detailed Micromax In Note 1 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Orbital, Podcast, Micromax in note 1, micromax in 1b
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
LG K42, LG K52 Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS Website, Launch May Be Imminent

