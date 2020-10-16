Technology News
Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India?

Can HomePod mini's pricing drive its sales in India?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 16 October 2020 20:06 IST
iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900

iPhone 12 mini price in India and HomePod mini price in India evoked contrasting emotions in the Gadgets 360 offices, but both these devices could succeed in India. Friend of the podcast Preshit Deorukhkar joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things Apple as we look back at the iPhone 12 launch and share our thoughts on Apple's plans in India. We begin this episode by talking about the HomePod mini and how the pricing could make it a lot more appealing in India. This is where Pranay shares his thoughts on the HomePod (the non-mini version) as someone who has used it for nearly two years. Based on this we talk about what we are looking forward to with the HomePod mini and what we are not. Then we talk about the iPhone 12 series. 

This is where we begin discussing how the new features of the iPhone 12 Pro in particular is great news for photographers and videographers. Then we talk about the MagSafe wireless charging standard and how it affects the upcoming iPhone launches. Could we see an iPhone without ports in the near future? How do we feel about the iPhones losing the charger and the earphones from the box pack? Listen to the podcast to find out. Next we talk about which iPhone we want to buy this year. Preshit shares his story of wanting to upgrade and why he's still waiting to do so. Then Pranay talks about which iPhone he wants to buy this year and what the best deal on iPhones in India is at the moment. Finally we talk about what we expect from Apple in the rest of 2020, and whether our dreams of seeing a more affordable Apple TV 4K variant are likely to come true.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

