Will Apple One's excellent pricing help Apple in India?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 18 September 2020 20:12 IST
Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable’ Products for India?

Time flies. It feels like we recorded the WWDC 2020 special episode of Orbital and we're back with yet another episode around Apple, with 66.66% of the same crew. Joining host Pranay Parab on this episode of Orbital is Preshit Deorukhkar (a digital media consultant who works in marketing at Readdle). On this episode we begin by talking about iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, and how rushed the launch of these platforms felt. For both developers and journalists, there was a lot to cover during the event and we naturally had a lot to talk about. We discuss the changes to iOS 14 and what we like about it at length first, and then we talk about the new Apple One subscription bundle, which saves a lot of money for people in India. Preshit explains why he can't benefit from those savings as we play some sad trombone noises.

Then we talk about the hardware announced at the Apple Event. This is where we first discuss the Apple Watch Series 6, and what the new features add to Apple's wearable product portfolio. We also talk about the Apple Watch SE and Series 3, both of which could potentially offer excellent value for money. Could products such as the Apple Watch SE tempt more Indians to hop on to the Apple Watch ecosystem? We discuss that, before moving on the the iPad 8th Gen and the iPad Air (2020), both of which look like excellent updates to solid products. This is where Pranay tells you why he is excited about the new iPads and which iPad he'd buy, while Preshit tries his best to hide his lack of excitement.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Apple Watch, iPad, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
