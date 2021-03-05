Technology News
Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India?

The war of the online TV brands is well and truly on.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 5 March 2021 13:21 IST
AmazonBasics 55-Inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD HDR Smart LED TV price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

AmazonBasics TVs are available at a low price in India. The company has launched 4K TVs under Rs. 30,000. Our in-house TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to talk about these TVs and whether they belong in the list of best TVs under Rs. 30,000 in India. We begin this episode by sharing our thoughts on what the AmazonBasics TVs do well, and why people might want to consider buying these TVs in India. Then we talk about the negatives of AmazonBasics TVs and some features that really should've been there in this TV. This is the part where we begin talking about what the competition offers and whether you are better off buying TVs from competing brands in India.

Next, we discuss which are the best TVs under Rs. 40,000 in India and what you can expect from these TVs. This is where we mention how you can check the quality of the display panel on various budget TVs and what difference it makes if you spend more on an established brand as against buying affordable TVs from online-only brands. The price difference between 4K TVs from online-only brands and older ones is massive, so are you missing out on some features here? We discuss that at length so that you can make an informed decision when buying 4K TVs under Rs. 30,000 in India. This is where we end the discussion with some discussion on how to get the best possible sound from your TV.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Amazonbasics Fire TV Edition 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS)

Amazonbasics Fire TV Edition 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos supported 
  • Good software, functional remote 
  • Decent performance across resolutions and formats 
  • Picture is soft and easy on the eyes
  • Bad
  • Limited options for external audio connectivity 
  • Not very sharp at Ultra-HD resolution 
  • Average black levels 
  • Loss of picture quality at tight viewing angles
Read detailed Amazonbasics Fire TV Edition 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS) review
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1236mm x 92mm x 724mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD Smart TV Review, Podcast, Orbital
Pranay Parab
Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Twitter Reportedly Working on ‘Undo Send’ Timer for Tweets
Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4

