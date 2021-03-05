Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India?

AmazonBasics TVs are available at a low price in India. The company has launched 4K TVs under Rs. 30,000. Our in-house TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to talk about these TVs and whether they belong in the list of best TVs under Rs. 30,000 in India. We begin this episode by sharing our thoughts on what the AmazonBasics TVs do well, and why people might want to consider buying these TVs in India. Then we talk about the negatives of AmazonBasics TVs and some features that really should've been there in this TV. This is the part where we begin talking about what the competition offers and whether you are better off buying TVs from competing brands in India.

Next, we discuss which are the best TVs under Rs. 40,000 in India and what you can expect from these TVs. This is where we mention how you can check the quality of the display panel on various budget TVs and what difference it makes if you spend more on an established brand as against buying affordable TVs from online-only brands. The price difference between 4K TVs from online-only brands and older ones is massive, so are you missing out on some features here? We discuss that at length so that you can make an informed decision when buying 4K TVs under Rs. 30,000 in India. This is where we end the discussion with some discussion on how to get the best possible sound from your TV.

