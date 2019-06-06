Technology News

An AI Rapper and a Maze: The Apps That Won Two Indian Students Apple’s WWDC 2019 Scholarships

What you gain when you attend WWDC 2019 as a scholarship winner.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
An AI Rapper and a Maze: The Apps That Won Two Indian Students Apple’s WWDC 2019 Scholarships

Sudarshan Sreeram (left) and Akhil Tolani (right) join host Pranay Parab on Gadgets 360's Orbital podcast

On this episode of Orbital, recorded at San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, USA, Gadgets 360 spoke with two WWDC 2019 student scholarship winners from India — Akhil Tolani and Sudarshan Sreeram. WWDC, or Worldwide Developer Conference, is Apple's annual event for developers. Tolani's Delhi-based a 21-year-old who's already made a fair few apps and has even had some of them acquired by other companies. Sreeram's based in Chennai and is attending WWDC as a scholar for the second year running.

After introducing our two special guests, we begin the episode by talking about the apps that Tolani and Sreeram made to win the scholarships. Here we talk about how much time it took the two students to code their apps, and how they went about doing that. Then we discuss what the strong points of their applications were and how Indian students can get through to WWDC via scholarships. We also talk about how long they've been coding and what inspired them to apply here. Then we discuss the backgrounds of both the developers and their journey to WWDC. 

Finally we talk about what Tolani and Sreeram learned from WWDC 2019 and how this will benefit their career. Here the two talk about their experiences at WWDC and the things other scholars should do at the conference to make the most of it. We close the episode with some advice from Tolani and Sreeram for WWDC scholarship applicants from India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Disclosure: Apple sponsored the flights and hotel for this correspondent's visit to WWDC in San Jose, California

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, WWDC, WWDC 2019, Akhil Tolani, Sudarshan Sreeram
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things science fiction - books, movies and games. Pranay is particular about what he eats and can often be seen scoffing at the unhealthy eating habits of everyone else at Gadgets 360. More
Samsung to Cut Smartphone Production in China as Market Share Sinks
Spotify Is Now Available on the PS4, PS3 in India
Honor Smartphones
An AI Rapper and a Maze: The Apps That Won Two Indian Students Apple’s WWDC 2019 Scholarships
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  2. Nokia 2.2 Render Leaked Just Hours Ahead of Today's Launch
  3. Vodafone's New Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calling, 3GB Data
  4. How Are You, Tim Apple? Indian Student Asks Cook
  5. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
  6. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  7. Sony Launches a New 2.1 Channel Soundbar in India
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  9. Dark Phoenix Is a Disappointing, Forgetful End to This X-Men Run
  10. Meet Two Indian Students Who Won Apple’s WWDC 2019 Scholarship
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.