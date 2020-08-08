Technology News
loading

Will We See Blockbuster Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales in 2020?

When a deal isn't a steal, how do you feel?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 8 August 2020 00:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Will We See Blockbuster Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales in 2020?

Amazon and Flipkart sale offers may not always be the best deals available

The Amazon Prime Day sale just ended and on this episode of a Orbital we talk about everything you need to know before approaching the next sale. Amazon Prime Day sale 2020 is gone but Amazon freedom sale is going to come in pretty soon and our deals expert Harpreet Singh joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about some of the best deals that we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2020 and what we expect from Amazon's Freedom Sale in 2020. Next we discuss what we bought from Amazon Prime Day sale and what we want to buy in the future. We then talk about upcoming deals on various e-commerce websites and whether they're actually deals. This is the part where we discuss whether you should buy every single thing that is on sale simply because it is on sale or if you should do a bit more research and see whether the deals are actually any good.

We share certain tools that we used to check if deal is alleged to mate Li good or if there were skipping. In this part of the episode Harpreet shares his steps to delay buying some of these items so that you can actually save money Instead of buying things that you don't need and will never use. We tell you how to spot actually good deals versus those that I just discounted for the sake of being discounted. We show you certain great tools that help you track historical pricing of various items on Amazon Flipkart and other e-commerce sites and after that we tell you what are the best ways to make sure that you're getting the best possible deal on any given website.

Then we talk about the upcoming Diwali deals on Amazon and Flipkart and what we can expect this year. Since this is a very different here from the last Will we get huge discounts on popular items from that world of technology or will we get more discounts on smaller items? 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Orbital, Podcast, Amazon sale, Flipkart sale
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
HTC Wildfire E2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Will We See Blockbuster Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales in 2020?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Discontinued Less Than a Year After Launch
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Last Day
  3. BSNL Makes It Easier to Apply for New Bharat Fiber Connection
  4. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  6. iFFalcon Launches New 4K QLED, UHD Smart Android TVs in India
  7. Infinix Hot 10 Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  8. OnePlus CEO Offers First Look at OxygenOS 11’s Always-on Display Feature
  9. Boult Audio Launches Four New TWS Earbuds in India: All Details
  10. Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Wildfire E2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Getting Red, Blue Colour Variants in South Korea, Pink Variant Leaked Online
  3. macOS Big Sur Public Beta Now Available for Download, Brings Design Changes, New Control Center, More
  4. TikTok and WeChat: Chinese Apps Dogged by Security Fears
  5. Infinix Hot 10 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped: Report
  6. Google to Deploy E-Classroom Tools in 1 Lakh Maharashtra Schools for Free
  7. Smartphone Shipments in India Decline 50.6 Percent YoY in Q2 2020, Recovery Expected in Second Half: IDC
  8. Facebook Blocks Deceptive Pro-Trump Campaign From Romania
  9. Boult Audio FreePods, ProPods, MuseBuds, PowerBuds TWS Earbuds Launched in India: All Details
  10. UN Reports Sharp Increase in Cybercrime During Pandemic
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com