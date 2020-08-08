Will We See Blockbuster Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales in 2020?

The Amazon Prime Day sale just ended and on this episode of a Orbital we talk about everything you need to know before approaching the next sale. Amazon Prime Day sale 2020 is gone but Amazon freedom sale is going to come in pretty soon and our deals expert Harpreet Singh joins host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about some of the best deals that we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2020 and what we expect from Amazon's Freedom Sale in 2020. Next we discuss what we bought from Amazon Prime Day sale and what we want to buy in the future. We then talk about upcoming deals on various e-commerce websites and whether they're actually deals. This is the part where we discuss whether you should buy every single thing that is on sale simply because it is on sale or if you should do a bit more research and see whether the deals are actually any good.

We share certain tools that we used to check if deal is alleged to mate Li good or if there were skipping. In this part of the episode Harpreet shares his steps to delay buying some of these items so that you can actually save money Instead of buying things that you don't need and will never use. We tell you how to spot actually good deals versus those that I just discounted for the sake of being discounted. We show you certain great tools that help you track historical pricing of various items on Amazon Flipkart and other e-commerce sites and after that we tell you what are the best ways to make sure that you're getting the best possible deal on any given website.

Then we talk about the upcoming Diwali deals on Amazon and Flipkart and what we can expect this year. Since this is a very different here from the last Will we get huge discounts on popular items from that world of technology or will we get more discounts on smaller items?

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.