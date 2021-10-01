Technology News
Great Indian Festival 2021: Inside Amazon's Month-Long Sale Event

Amazon India’s Akshay Ahuja gives us insight on the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 October 2021 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon is hosting Great Indian Festival sale throughout October

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is kicking off this Sunday, October 3 — earlier if you're on Prime — with deals, discounts, and offers on a range of products. The Amazon sale is touted to run as a month-long event this year, similar to last year. There are also several new devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops that are set to be available with discount offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Alongside regular deals and discounts, Prime members will receive additional benefits including early access.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora speaks with Akshay Ahuja, Category Leader - Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, to discuss all things Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale.

The discussion begins with how Amazon tries to set festive sales apart from the regular discounts and offers running on its e-commerce site. Ahuja says that a sale like the Great Indian Festival is essentially a celebration that brings focus on lakhs of small and medium business sellers and local offline retailers.

Similar to last year, Amazon is hosting this year's Great Indian Festival sale as a month-long event to attract customers looking for deals and discounts in the festive season. Prime members will also get early access on Saturday, October 2.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tonight for Prime Members: Here's a Preview of the Deals

However, unlike Prime Day sales that are exclusively designed for Amazon Prime members, the Great Indian Festival sale is available to regular customers as well.

Ahuja underlines that customers during this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will get over 1,000 new product launches from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. It will also be the best time to shop for Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. There will also be Alexa smart home combo offers during the sale.

Amazon's Ahuja also points out the growing demand for laptops and tablets that is driven by the working from home culture. Ahuja also says that there has been a lot of traction in the headphones category — with many Amazon customers buying headphones as their first product after sign-up.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale Starts Soon: How to Find Best Deals, What to Expect

In terms of new customers, Amazon is seeing growth from the tier two and tier three towns. The company recently expanded Indian language support on its marketplace by introducing Bengali and Marathi as the two new languages. It is also working with various local retailers to fulfil growing demand for online shopping in the country.

Ahuja says that Amazon is currently servicing almost 100 percent of Indian pin codes at this moment. He also notes that since January 2020, over three lakh new sellers joined the online marketplace to sell their products online.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Live Blog of the Latest Deals and Discounts

You can listen to the complete discussion by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above. You can also find us on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, GaanaJioSaavn, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday, so make sure to tune in each week.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
 
 

