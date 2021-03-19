A New Beginning for Orbital

It's a big day for Orbital, as the podcast is about to get a new host in Akhil Arora, who joins outgoing host Pranay Parab. In this episode, we talk about the future of Orbital podcast and what you can expect in the coming weeks and months. Pranay has been hosting Orbital since the first episode and it's time for him to take up a fresh challenge. We discuss what's next for Pranay, before going down memory lane and reliving some of the best episodes of Orbital, and some of the biggest challenges we faced.

We also talk about some of the best guests we've had on this podcast, and what lies ahead. This is where we talk about what Akhil brings to the podcast, and how our colleague Jagmeet Singh will also contribute to this podcast. Finally, we wrap up this fond farewell episode for Pranay, and look ahead to the next one, which will be hosted by Akhil.

