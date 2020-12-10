Technology News
UNIQLO’s HEATTECH Thermals That Generate Heat From Your Body Now Available in India

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 10 December 2020 12:12 IST
Winters - Love them or hate them, you definitely can't escape them. India is likely to witness a harsher winter and may see a rise in the frequency of cold waves this season. Feeling the chills already, aren't you? Here's a quick winter season checklist for you:

Gloves? Check. Hat? Check. Bulky winter coats? You don't need them anymore.

Japanese technology that generates heat from your body

Besides wearing the right fabric for winter, investing in good quality thermals is of supreme importance because it's the piece closest to your body. Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo is here to help you with just that. HEATTECH by Uniqlo insulates your body heat and protects you from the intense cold. Its bio-warming fabric generates heat without any unnecessary extra weight.

Made from a blend of rayon, micro-acrylic, polyester, and polyurethane, HEATTECH is designed to fit effortlessly into your wardrobe. And it's machine-washable too, so you don't have to do anything special to keep it clean. HEATTECH uses fibres that are ten times finer than human hair and creates highly insulating layers that prevent warm air from escaping. Today's HEATTECH line includes everything from camisoles and 9/10-sleeve shirts to tights, jeans, T-shirts, socks, and mufflers.

Uniqlo's HEATTECH is the best bet to beat the winter cold

Seventeen years since its launch, the company says it is still continually making improvements, aiming to offer its customers "real warmth and real comfort". Uniqlo updates its products every year based on the feedback they receive from the customers. Today Uniqlo has more than 2,000 stores in 22 countries across the world and has sold over 100 crore HEATTECH thermals worldwide.

This brilliant technology isn't limited to just the women's section, men can make the most of HEATTECH's innovative clothing range too. Men can enjoy HEATTECH's neck long-sleeve long-sleeve t-shirts, long johns, dress pants, and more. They also have cute miniature versions for kids and toddlers.

Three types of HEATTECH to choose from

Uniqlo offers three different categories of HEATTECH that can help you get through even the most blustery of days.

HEATTECH Jersey Thermals (Everyday Wear in Winters):

Uniqlo's HEATTECH collection offers an excellent level of warmth for everyday comfort and boasts of a range of thermal tops and warm leggings. The classic HEATTECH is your perfect, daily layering option that is just perfect for prepping up for that harsh winter weather. These are apt to wear under a sweater or under jeans if you're going to the park for a brisk walk.

HEATTECH Extra Warm Thermals (For Colder Days):

Keep cold weather at bay with Uniqlo's HEATTECH Extra Warm thermals. Engineered to be 1.5x thicker and warmer than the regular HEATTECH, these extra warm thermals are just perfect for days when the harsh cold weather just won't stop biting. For fighting the bone-chilling cold, HEATTECH should be your go-to.

HEATTECH ULTRA WARM (For Extreme Cold)

2.2x thicker and warmer than regular HEATTECH, this collection of thermal tops and thermal leggings is great for those unbearably cold days. It fends off the intense cold with ease and Uniqlo's most potent, most insulating HEATTECH ever. Packing for a vacation to the hills? Stay all warm and cosy with HEATTECH's extra warm thermals.

HEATTECH's intelligent design smartly converts body moisture into valuable heat, ensuring you stay warm throughout the cold season. There are many styles available to choose from, and everything is reasonably priced. If you're planning to add thermal-base wear to your winter wardrobe, shop for HEATTECH innerwear at UNIQLO for men and women

