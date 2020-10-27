Technology News
loading

Uniqlo Brings Its Popular AIRism Mask to India: What Makes It So Special

Uniqlo, a Japanese company that's changing the clothing business around the world, has introduced its AIRism Mask in India.

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 27 October 2020 17:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uniqlo Brings Its Popular AIRism Mask to India: What Makes It So Special

In the new normal, wearing a face mask has become more important than anything else in your life. While all of us are gradually shifting to a work-from-home culture, there are times when you really need to step out, and that's when you need a face mask. But not all face masks are great for you. Some don't fit well while others aren't comfortable enough.

Uniqlo, a Japanese company that's changing the clothing business around the world, has introduced its AIRism Mask in India. Powered by the company's AIRism technology that promises both comfort and safety, these new washable masks are perfect if you want to live life in the new normal. These masks are popular around the globe, and are finally available in India.

1000x1000 airism mask masks

How good are these new AIRism masks? When Uniqlo released them in Japan earlier this year, shoppers in the country queued up out the company's stores to buy these masks. That's not all, Uniqlo's website also crashed as a result of the surge in demand.

What makes these AIRism Masks so special, you ask? In simple words — these face masks are made with a breathable fabric which makes them highly comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. They're washable so you can re-use them, and they're safe enough to wear them when you're out in public.

AIRism is Uniqlo's patented comfort conditioning technology that's used in a variety of products. The technology helps disperse moisture, releases heat, and moves sweat away from the skin. The process helps keep your skin cool and comfortable all the time. 

2020 06 19 98156 1592538892 large uniqlo

Japanese customers lining up to buy Uniqlo's AIRism masks
Photo Credit: Reuters

Uniqlo's AIRism Mask comes with a unique triple layer protection structure that makes them ideal during these times. The AIRism fabric, a Japanese innovation, can keep away the moisture, making the mask comfortable for a longer time.

A filter is placed in the middle that's washable, and protects from harmful elements present in the air. This filter can block 99 percent of the particles present in polluted air, including bacteria and pollen. The outer mesh fabric blocks 90 percent of ultra-violet rays, making it perfect for wearing them during the day. On top of everything, these AIRism Masks are completely washable and reusable.

KIM03603 uniqlo

AIRism Mask can adapt to any weather condition, thanks to the smart breathable AIRism fabric that releases heat and moisture. All this ensures the mask remains odour-free when used for a longer period of time. The stretchable fabric makes it comfortable for just about anyone to wear it across their face. The masks are available in different sizes too.

The company behind AIRism Mask, Uniqlo, is a Japanese company that makes high-quality unique clothing products for its customers across the globe. It recently entered India, and currently operates four stores in the country. Customers can also shop for Uniqlo's products online.

You can buy Uniqlo's AIRism Mask online on the company's website. The comfortable face masks are priced at Rs. 590 for a pack of three, and are available in three different sizes. So what are you waiting for? Grab an AIRism Mask, and step out with confidence while ensuring you're still comfortable.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: face mask
Microsoft Lobe Machine Learning Desktop App With Image Classification Support Now Available for Free
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Users May Need to Re-Enable COVID-19 Contact Tracing When Switching: Report

Related Stories

Uniqlo Brings Its Popular AIRism Mask to India: What Makes It So Special
Comment
 
 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  2. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  4. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  5. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  6. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  7. Vivo V20 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a Festive Discount of Rs. 9,000
  9. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
  10. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store to Fix an Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax In Series Phones Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs
  2. Tinder Expands Its In-App Face-to-Face Video Chat Feature Globally
  3. Airtel Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue on Higher Tariffs, Data Usage
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Users May Need to Re-Enable COVID-19 Contact Tracing When Switching: Report
  5. Microsoft Lobe Machine Learning Desktop App With Image Classification Support Now Available for Free
  6. AMD to Buy Xilinx in All-Stock Deal Valued at $35 Billion
  7. Huawei Nova 8 Spotted on 3C Certification With 66W Fast Charging Support
  8. Nokia Most Consistent With Software and Security Updates, OnePlus Second: Counterpoint Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Ship Without In-Box Charger, Headphones: Report
  10. iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) Account for Half of US Sales in Q3 2020: CIRP Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com