Uniqlo Brings Its Popular AIRism Mask to India: What Makes It So Special

In the new normal, wearing a face mask has become more important than anything else in your life. While all of us are gradually shifting to a work-from-home culture, there are times when you really need to step out, and that's when you need a face mask. But not all face masks are great for you. Some don't fit well while others aren't comfortable enough.

Uniqlo, a Japanese company that's changing the clothing business around the world, has introduced its AIRism Mask in India. Powered by the company's AIRism technology that promises both comfort and safety, these new washable masks are perfect if you want to live life in the new normal. These masks are popular around the globe, and are finally available in India.

How good are these new AIRism masks? When Uniqlo released them in Japan earlier this year, shoppers in the country queued up out the company's stores to buy these masks. That's not all, Uniqlo's website also crashed as a result of the surge in demand.

What makes these AIRism Masks so special, you ask? In simple words — these face masks are made with a breathable fabric which makes them highly comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. They're washable so you can re-use them, and they're safe enough to wear them when you're out in public.

AIRism is Uniqlo's patented comfort conditioning technology that's used in a variety of products. The technology helps disperse moisture, releases heat, and moves sweat away from the skin. The process helps keep your skin cool and comfortable all the time.

Japanese customers lining up to buy Uniqlo's AIRism masks

Photo Credit: Reuters

Uniqlo's AIRism Mask comes with a unique triple layer protection structure that makes them ideal during these times. The AIRism fabric, a Japanese innovation, can keep away the moisture, making the mask comfortable for a longer time.

A filter is placed in the middle that's washable, and protects from harmful elements present in the air. This filter can block 99 percent of the particles present in polluted air, including bacteria and pollen. The outer mesh fabric blocks 90 percent of ultra-violet rays, making it perfect for wearing them during the day. On top of everything, these AIRism Masks are completely washable and reusable.

AIRism Mask can adapt to any weather condition, thanks to the smart breathable AIRism fabric that releases heat and moisture. All this ensures the mask remains odour-free when used for a longer period of time. The stretchable fabric makes it comfortable for just about anyone to wear it across their face. The masks are available in different sizes too.

The company behind AIRism Mask, Uniqlo, is a Japanese company that makes high-quality unique clothing products for its customers across the globe. It recently entered India, and currently operates four stores in the country. Customers can also shop for Uniqlo's products online.

You can buy Uniqlo's AIRism Mask online on the company's website. The comfortable face masks are priced at Rs. 590 for a pack of three, and are available in three different sizes. So what are you waiting for? Grab an AIRism Mask, and step out with confidence while ensuring you're still comfortable.